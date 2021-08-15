Hiring now! Jobs in Greenville with an immediate start

(Greenville, TX) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Greenville-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. Insurance Sales Producer

🏛️ JOHN CAVER-Farmers Insurance Agency

📍 Sachse, TX

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**Immediate Opening** Are you looking to grow your insurance career or break into the insurance industry? Are you highly motivated and determined to WIN? APPLY TODAY . We give you the tools to be ...

2. Forklift Operator - No Experience Needed, Paid Training

🏛️ Mau Workforce Solutions

📍 Pecan Gap, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forklift Operator Trainee Make $14.25 per hour with newly increased pay rates! MAU at Kimberly-Clark is immediately hiring Forklift Operators. Join the MAU at Kimberly-Clark team today to help ...

3. Delivery Driver - Immediate Opening

🏛️ Pizza Hut

📍 Princeton, TX

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Our Top Drivers make $20+ per hour from tips, paycheck and mileage. If you are applying at 6850 N Shiloh Rd, Garland location, you will be eligible for additional perks like $100 bonus ...

4. CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Greenville, TX

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...