Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Camden

(CAMDEN, AR) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Camden.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Camden:

1. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 El Dorado, AR

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in El Dorado, Arkansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline: Therapy

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3432 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Camden, AR

💰 $3,432 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Next Move, Inc. is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Camden, AR. Shift: 4x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3432 ...

3. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Camden, AR

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

4. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $2925 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Camden, AR

💰 $2,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Camden, AR. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/07/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2925 ...

5. Plant Engineer

🏛️ Channel Personnel Services

📍 El Dorado, AR

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DUTIES / RESPONSIBILITIES Ø Assists in developing capital projects list for the facility and helps develop budget costs for such projects Ø Evaluate technical and operable feasibility project ...

6. Apprentice Carpenter

🏛️ Ultimate LLC

📍 Camden, AR

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apprentice Carpenter We are looking to hire carpenters that have apprentice level experience on commercial sites. These are commerical projects located in the Camden area. The pay range here is $18 ...

7. Medical Technologist | MT | LAB (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 El Dorado, AR

💰 $41 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being an Allied health professional. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position ...

8. Caregiver

🏛️ Comfort Keepers

📍 El Dorado, AR

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make more than a living! Are you a caregiver looking for immediate work in the El Dorado area? Do you want a rewarding career helping others while receiving competitive pay, flexible work shifts and ...

9. Automotive Technician: Ford-Lincoln Veteran Careers Program

🏛️ Ford - Lincoln Veteran Careers Program

📍 Camden, AR

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: The Volvo Car Automotive Technician Career Program is designed to recruit and train experienced automotive technicians and military Veteran mechanics. Automotive technician or military ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Camden, AR

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...