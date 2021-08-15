Cancel
Osborne, KS

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Osborne

Osborne News Watch
 7 days ago

(OSBORNE, KS) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Osborne.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Osborne:


1. Independent Contractor / Owner Operator Home Delivery 26' Box Trucks - Non CDL Home Daily

🏛️ Pilot Freight Services Last Mile Home

📍 Lebanon, KS

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Independent Contractor / Owner Operator Home Delivery 26' Box Trucks Call (844) 765-7699 to learn more about our Contractor opportunities Why Pilot? * Earn up to$160,000 - $175,000 * Home Daily

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Psychiatry Physician General Psychiatrist - Physicians Only Apply - Perm

🏛️ Alpha Medical Group

📍 Beloit, KS

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Psychiatry Physician General Psychiatrist practice is seeking a qualified physician for KS. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD. Serve as the Medical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL A Truck Driver Needed!

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Osborne, KS

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers for Dedicated Round Trip Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated Regional CDL-A Reefer Drivers: * $0.58-$0.63 CPM - Based on experience * Minimum Weekly Pay Guarantee - Ask a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $1,759 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Beloit, KS

💰 $1,759 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Skilled Nursing Facility for a travel nursing job in Beloit, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Skilled Nursing Facility * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Smith Center, KS

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Smith Center, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Run - Weekly Hometime

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Osborne, KS

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE : $0.50-$0.57 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Truck Driver CDL A - Home Weekly

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Osborne, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $1,450/Week + $6,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Ryder - Grand Island, NE

📍 Portis, KS

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring Class A Company Drivers Home Weekly - Earn $1,450 per Week + $6,000 Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in business ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Osborne News Watch

Osborne, KS
ABOUT

With Osborne News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

