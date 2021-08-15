Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Covington

(COVINGTON, VA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Covington.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Covington:

1. Team Member

🏛️ Sprockets

📍 Lewisburg, WV

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" You are applying for work with a franchisee of Taco Bell, not Taco Bell Corp. or any of its affiliates. If hired, the franchisee will be your only employer. Franchisees are independent business ...

2. Lead Bicycle Mechanic

🏛️ Hammer Cycles

📍 White Sulphur Springs, WV

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The bicycle mechanic's primary responsibilities include tuning and maintaining bikes. On occasion, the mechanic may be required to deliver bikes to clients and lead community bike rides

3. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $1532.77 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Low Moor, VA

💰 $1,532 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Low Moor, VA. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

4. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Low Moor, VA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

5. Shift Leader

🏛️ Sprockets

📍 Lewisburg, WV

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" You are applying for work with a franchisee of Taco Bell, not Taco Bell Corp. or any of its affiliates. If hired, the franchisee will be your only employer. Franchisees are independent business ...

6. Dedicated Regional Run - CDL A Truck Driver - Home Weekly

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Low Moor, VA

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE! * $0.48-$0.52 ...

7. CDL A Regional Company Driver - Great Benefits.

🏛️ Day & Ross

📍 Covington, VA

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Driver Benefits: Pays 82 CPM Earn $1,900 - $2,000 A Week Home weekends No touch freight Eligible for benefits on the 1st day of the following month of hire date Annual Driver increases every October ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $65,000/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Penske - Roanoke, VA

📍 Covington, VA

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Home Daily - Earn Up to $65,000 Yearly - $5,000 Sign-On Bonus Ready to put your truck-driving career in high gear? Make the shift and fuel your career as a CDL Class ...

9. CDL-A Local Truck Driver

🏛️ Red Classic

📍 Covington, VA

💰 $420 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A LOCAL TRUCK DRIVER JOBS AVAILABLE CDL-A Local Truck Drivers: Join The Red Crew For Top Pay & Daily Home Time! Take your truck driving career to a better place and jumpstart your road to success ...

10. Truck Driver CDL A

🏛️ Coastal

📍 Low Moor, VA

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ARE YOU MAKING OVER $1/MILE? Drive flatbed the right way with usand be HOME EVERY NIGHT! Most loads are preloaded and pretarped - NO coils, steel, or chains! We are hiring company drivers for our ...