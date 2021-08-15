Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Windsor, MD

A job on your schedule? These New Windsor positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
New Windsor Dispatch
New Windsor Dispatch
 7 days ago

(New Windsor, MD) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in New Windsor are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NRsa_0bSOHsdt00

1. $1,500 SIGN ON BONUS! Xfinity Mobile Retail Sales Consultant (Part-Time 29hrs) - Day 1 Benefits, ...

🏛️ Comcast

📍 Frederick, MD

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Comcast brings together the best in media and technology. We drive innovation to create the worlds best entertainment and online experiences. As a Fortune 50 leader, we set the pace in a variety of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Part Time Member Service Associate (Teller)

🏛️ Belco Community Credit Union

📍 Hanover, PA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position Location: Hanover Branch, Hanover, PA Up to 28 daytime hours per week including every Saturday 9am - 12pm Position Title: Member Service Associate Department: Sales & Service Classification

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver Home Daily - Harrisburg

🏛️ Feeser's Food Distributors

📍 Hanover, PA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDL Truck Driver - $3000 Sign-on Bonus, Home Daily, & Earn $70K/Year - Harrisburg, PA We are seeking full and part-time Truck Drivers-CDL A or B to join our team in Harrisburg, PA! You will be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Frederick, MD

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
New Windsor Dispatch

New Windsor Dispatch

New Windsor, MD
11
Followers
230
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Windsor Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Windsor, MD
City
Frederick, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Md#Cdl#Harrisburg Feeser#Food Distributors Hanover#Home Daily#Earn#Prudential
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy