Job alert: These Waurika jobs are accepting applications

(WAURIKA, OK) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Waurika companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Waurika:

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Terral, OK

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1970.11 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lawton, OK

💰 $1,970 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Lawton, OK. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

3. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Duncan, OK

💰 $1,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Duncan, Oklahoma. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

4. Electronic / Electrical Technician

🏛️ Decca Consulting

📍 Duncan, OK

💰 $39 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Length of assignment is 12 months. For the right candiate conversion to FTE with possibility of a Relo Package will be available. Reimbursable expense: $25 per day per diem and mileage. Candidate ...

5. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Duncan, OK

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

6. Travel Team Order Selector

🏛️ Capstone Logistics, LLC.

📍 Duncan, OK

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Critical Infrastructure Statement Capstone Logistics, LLC is part of The Transportation and Logistics industry which has been designated a "Critical Infrastructure Segment". As a "critical ...

7. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Duncan, OK

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

8. Internet Banking Customer Service Representative

🏛️ FSNB

📍 Lawton, OK

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FSNB is hiring for a full time Internet Banking Customer Service Representative at the Headquarters location in Lawton, Oklahoma. Individual would provide customer service support for bank customers ...

9. CASHIER

🏛️ Chisholm Corner Corp

📍 Duncan, OK

💰 $7 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

"Meet You at the Corner" Chisholm Corner Cashier 873 West Bois D'Arc Duncan, OK 73533 As a member of the Chisholm Corner team, the Chisholm Corner Cashier is instrumental in fulfilling the short ...

10. Branch Associate

🏛️ Locke Supply Co

📍 Duncan, OK

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Locke Supply Company of Oklahoma City, OK is seeking an outgoing and energetic Branch Associate to provide excellent customer service at our branch locations, offer advice and recommendations based ...