Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alamosa, CO

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Alamosa

Posted by 
Alamosa Dispatch
Alamosa Dispatch
 7 days ago

(ALAMOSA, CO) Companies in Alamosa are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Alamosa:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bSOHqsR00

1. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2325.6 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $2,325 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Alamosa, CO. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Recruiter

🏛️ San Luis Valley Health

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The salary range displayed represents the typical salary of candidates hired. Factors that may be used to determine your actual salary may include your specific skills, how many years of experience ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Licensed Bail Bondsman

🏛️ Angels & Outlaws Bail Bonds

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for an opportunity that you get to set your income? Do you want to be able to provide a great living for your family? Look no further!! Angels & Outlaws Bail Bonds has an exciting job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Stock Clerk- Materials Management

🏛️ San Luis Valley Health

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you detail-orientated, have great communication skills and want to work in a healthcare environment? If you have previous experience with computerized inventory control and materials handling, we ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL class A truck driver

🏛️ Colo kist farms trucking

📍 Monte Vista, CO

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Colo kist farms trucking is looking for a full time CDL truck driver. We are running flatbed and stepdeck trailers based out of Colorado running in most southwest states. Need to know how to strap ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2178.72 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $2,178 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Alamosa, CO. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2178.72 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,993 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $1,993 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Alamosa, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $1,993 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $1,993 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Alamosa, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Insurance Sales Representative - Alamosa County

🏛️ Farmers Insurance District 50

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Farmers Insurance Alamosa Agency is seeking passionate, self-driven, natural born salespeople with a desire to make a difference in people's lives as well as their own! Our fast paced, growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Alamosa Dispatch

Alamosa Dispatch

Alamosa, CO
77
Followers
157
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alamosa Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
County
Alamosa County, CO
City
Monte Vista, CO
City
Alamosa, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#Bluepipes Alamosa#Cdl#Colo Kist#Stepdeck#Drivers Earn#Vivian Health Alamosa#Onestaff Medical#Rn Labor And Delivery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy