Hiring Now: These roles are open in Alamosa

(ALAMOSA, CO) Companies in Alamosa are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Alamosa:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2325.6 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $2,325 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Alamosa, CO. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

2. Recruiter

🏛️ San Luis Valley Health

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The salary range displayed represents the typical salary of candidates hired. Factors that may be used to determine your actual salary may include your specific skills, how many years of experience ...

3. Licensed Bail Bondsman

🏛️ Angels & Outlaws Bail Bonds

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for an opportunity that you get to set your income? Do you want to be able to provide a great living for your family? Look no further!! Angels & Outlaws Bail Bonds has an exciting job ...

4. Stock Clerk- Materials Management

🏛️ San Luis Valley Health

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you detail-orientated, have great communication skills and want to work in a healthcare environment? If you have previous experience with computerized inventory control and materials handling, we ...

5. CDL class A truck driver

🏛️ Colo kist farms trucking

📍 Monte Vista, CO

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Colo kist farms trucking is looking for a full time CDL truck driver. We are running flatbed and stepdeck trailers based out of Colorado running in most southwest states. Need to know how to strap ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2178.72 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $2,178 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Alamosa, CO. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2178.72 ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,993 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $1,993 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Alamosa, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

9. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $1,993 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $1,993 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Alamosa, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start ...

10. Insurance Sales Representative - Alamosa County

🏛️ Farmers Insurance District 50

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Farmers Insurance Alamosa Agency is seeking passionate, self-driven, natural born salespeople with a desire to make a difference in people's lives as well as their own! Our fast paced, growing ...