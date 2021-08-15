Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bay City, TX

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Bay City

Posted by 
Bay City News Beat
Bay City News Beat
 7 days ago

(BAY CITY, TX) Companies in Bay City are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bay City:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UOCap_0bSOHpzi00

1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Bay City, TX

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Emergency Room RN

🏛️ Supplemental Health Care

📍 Wharton, TX

💰 $67 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Supplemental Health Care is partnering with a hospital in Wharton, TX to fill an Emergency Room RN need. Contract Details: * Unit: Emergency Room * Start Date: 2 weeks from offer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CL A FRAC No Previous Oilfield Exp-$1800-$2500/WK

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Bay City, TX

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers run Frac/oilfield - earn $1800-$2400/WK. This is just driving so applicants do not need Drivers are paid 30% of load first month and increases to 34% by 4th month Will run for any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $2227.68 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lake Jackson, TX

💰 $2,227 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Lake Jackson, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 8 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Insurance Sales Agent - Lake Jackson, TX

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Bay City, TX

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Senior Maintenance Mechanic Electrical heavy equipment/Forklift

🏛️ LA CISA NORTH AMERICA

📍 Bay City, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Electric mechanic is responsible for performing a variety of tasks including routing harnesses and/or cables through truck frames and cabs along with installing lights and electrical parts Essential ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Daily Pay Sales Rep

🏛️ Eliot Management Group

📍 Bay City, TX

💰 $5,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you're an outgoing, personable, highly self-motivated, and an adaptable sales professional then a career with Eliot is perfect for you! It's our mission to provide life-altering career ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Personal Trainer

🏛️ Svetness

📍 West Columbia, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DESCRIPTION SVETNESS* is a whole body and lifestyle transformation. The inspiration of Svetness was born in Europe and utilizes the healthy European Life. Our mission is to be the best personal ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Construction Labor

🏛️ Workrise - Geo Orlando

📍 El Campo, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Construction labor for the El Campo, TX area. Pay $16.00 an hour. * Will be assembling bearing collars * Conducting prep work for installing crew * Must be able to withstand outside ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Pipe Yard Laborer

🏛️ Corestaff - Houston

📍 Bay City, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pipe Yard Helper Our client, has multiple contract openings for logistics yard help to join their team, in Bay City, Texas, on a temp to hire basis, paying $14/hr. As a global organization with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bay City News Beat

Bay City News Beat

Bay City, TX
102
Followers
354
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bay City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Campo, TX
City
Bay City, TX
City
Lake Jackson, TX
City
Wharton, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Market#Emergency Room#Great Benefits#Solo Team#Home Weekly#Daily Dedicated Routes#Cl#Frac#Frac#Travel Allied#European Life#Pipe Yard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy