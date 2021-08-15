Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Bay City

(BAY CITY, TX) Companies in Bay City are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bay City:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Bay City, TX

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

2. Emergency Room RN

🏛️ Supplemental Health Care

📍 Wharton, TX

💰 $67 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Supplemental Health Care is partnering with a hospital in Wharton, TX to fill an Emergency Room RN need. Contract Details: * Unit: Emergency Room * Start Date: 2 weeks from offer ...

3. CL A FRAC No Previous Oilfield Exp-$1800-$2500/WK

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Bay City, TX

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers run Frac/oilfield - earn $1800-$2400/WK. This is just driving so applicants do not need Drivers are paid 30% of load first month and increases to 34% by 4th month Will run for any ...

4. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $2227.68 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lake Jackson, TX

💰 $2,227 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Lake Jackson, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 8 weeks Pay ...

5. Insurance Sales Agent - Lake Jackson, TX

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Bay City, TX

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

6. Senior Maintenance Mechanic Electrical heavy equipment/Forklift

🏛️ LA CISA NORTH AMERICA

📍 Bay City, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Electric mechanic is responsible for performing a variety of tasks including routing harnesses and/or cables through truck frames and cabs along with installing lights and electrical parts Essential ...

7. Daily Pay Sales Rep

🏛️ Eliot Management Group

📍 Bay City, TX

💰 $5,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you're an outgoing, personable, highly self-motivated, and an adaptable sales professional then a career with Eliot is perfect for you! It's our mission to provide life-altering career ...

8. Personal Trainer

🏛️ Svetness

📍 West Columbia, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DESCRIPTION SVETNESS* is a whole body and lifestyle transformation. The inspiration of Svetness was born in Europe and utilizes the healthy European Life. Our mission is to be the best personal ...

9. Construction Labor

🏛️ Workrise - Geo Orlando

📍 El Campo, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Construction labor for the El Campo, TX area. Pay $16.00 an hour. * Will be assembling bearing collars * Conducting prep work for installing crew * Must be able to withstand outside ...

10. Pipe Yard Laborer

🏛️ Corestaff - Houston

📍 Bay City, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pipe Yard Helper Our client, has multiple contract openings for logistics yard help to join their team, in Bay City, Texas, on a temp to hire basis, paying $14/hr. As a global organization with ...