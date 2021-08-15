Cancel
Lake Charles, LA

Ready for a change? These Lake Charles jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Lake Charles Journal
Lake Charles Journal
 7 days ago

(LAKE CHARLES, LA) Companies in Lake Charles are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lake Charles:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bSOHoMD00

1. Entry Level Insurance Agent - Starting Comp at 95%

🏛️ C&R Insurance Agency

📍 Lake Charles, LA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DO YOU. . . * Have an outgoing personality? * Enjoy helping people? * Have excellent communication skills? * Need a flexible schedule? * Want to earn a part-time income on average of $2,500 and UP ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Telemetry Travel Nurse RN - $3708 per week in LA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Lake Charles, LA

💰 $3,708 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Perfect Sales Job! Make over $1500 a week part time!

🏛️ Equis Financial

📍 Lake Charles, LA

💰 $144,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking individuals to become their own boss in a very lucrative and expanding market.... Both PART-TIME and FULL-TIME positions available. Would you like to control your income instead of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Lake Charles, LA

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Customer Service Representative - Consultant

🏛️ Team WCPS of US

📍 Sulphur, LA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you are interested in working with an amazing team, with full training from the ground up, weekly pay, and flexible hours, read below. We are looking to hire 3 new team members by the end of this ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Resort Restaurant Assistant General Managers relocation to East Louisiana

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Lake Charles, LA

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resort Restaurant Assistant General Manager We are seeking our next outstanding Restaurant Assistant General Manager for a Resort in the Louisiana area with upscale dining, full-service backgrounds

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Road Technician

🏛️ Abell & Son, Inc.

📍 Lake Charles, LA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Experienced equipment technician capable of working on Ag and CE machinery * Self motivated * Clean driving record * Good customer relation skills * Reliable and respectful * Need to be able to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Campaign Coordinator

🏛️ LA BUCKET BRIGADE

📍 Lake Charles, LA

💰 $53,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Louisiana Bucket Brigade is a 501(c)(3) environmental health and justice organization working with communities that neighbor the state's oil refineries and chemical plants. We use grassroots ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Office Manager Bookkeeper

🏛️ Phoenix Electric, LLC

📍 Sulphur, LA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are in need of an Office Clerk / Manager that can do but not limited to the following: 1) Need someone to deal with day to day operations 2) Need someone that can handle bookkeeping duties ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Apprentice Trainee: Hearing Aid Specialist Lake Charles, LA 8265

🏛️ Lucid Hearing

📍 Lake Charles, LA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Mission: "Helping People Hear Better" About Lucid: Lucid Hearing is a leading innovator in the field of assistive listening and hearing solutions, and it has established itself as a premier ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Lake Charles Journal

Lake Charles Journal

Lake Charles, LA
With Lake Charles Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

