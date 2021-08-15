Get hired! Job openings in and around Riverside

(RIVERSIDE, CA) Companies in Riverside are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Riverside:

1. Local Class A CDL Truck Driver

🏛️ Carvana

📍 Pomona, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Local CDL A Company Drivers - Home Daily l Apply Now! Speak to a recruiter: (833) 394-7598 for any questions! COMPENSATION * $1,400 Average weekly pay (wages+bonus) * $1,525 Average weekly pay ...

2. General Manager

🏛️ Ulta Beauty

📍 Fontana, CA

💰 $43 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OVERVIEW Experience a place of energy, passion, and excitement. A place where the joy of discovery and uncommon artistry blend to create exhilarating buying experiences--for true beauty enthusiasts

3. Dental Front Office Coordinator

🏛️ City Dentistry

📍 Trabuco Canyon, CA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dental Front Office Assistant - $15 to $25 per hour + Bonuses! Our office is looking to hire a Dental Front Office Assistant to join our amazing team! To be considered for this position please have ...

4. Supervisor - Riverside, CA, United States

🏛️ Hudson Group

📍 Riverside, CA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Located at Riverside, CA, United States 300 HIRING BONUS FOR JOINING OUR TEAM! GROW with US! Hudson is North America's leading travel retailer. For over 30 years, Hudson has met the needs and wants ...

5. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Riverside, CA

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

6. Class A CDL Team Van Truckload Truck Driver, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Riverside, CA

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Team Van Truckload Truck Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Teams ...

7. Account Manager - IT

🏛️ Volt

📍 Irvine, CA

💰 $55 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Volt is looking for an Account Manager-IT to join our client. The Account Manager-IT will: * Executes sales activities for the company to provide and collaborate with outside sales with qualified ...

8. OTR CDL A Drivers To 28.00 Hour and Good Home Time

🏛️ Alpha Petroleum Transport, Inc. II

📍 Riverside, CA

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL-A Drivers - $80K to $110K! Hourly Pay is $25 to $28-Good Home Time & Benefits! Celebrating 8 Years in Business! Please Call (844) 659-5025 or Apply On-line Below! A unique opportunity ...

9. Class A CDL Regional Drivers 90K to 103K Yearly Salary!

🏛️ Zenith Global Logistics

📍 Riverside, CA

💰 $103,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Regional Drivers 90K to 103K Yearly Salary! Zenith Freight Lines specializes in logistics for home furnishings. We are currently hiring for LTL Class A CDL Regional Truck Drivers in your ...

10. CDL Team Truck Drivers - Average $85,000-$100,000/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Double J Transport

📍 Riverside, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Class A CDL Pre-Matched Team Drivers! Average $85k-$100k+ Per Driver Yearly - $5k Sign-On Bonus Per Driver - 100% No-Touch Freight Double J Transport is now hiring for Over the Road Class ...