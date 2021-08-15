Cancel
Beckley, WV

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Beckley Bulletin
 7 days ago

(Beckley, WV) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

1. Sales Agent - Warm Leads - Flexible Schedule - Work From Home

🏛️ The Smith Agency

📍 Beckley, WV

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full-Time First Year Realistic Potential $100k+. NO Cold Calling. No Experience Necessary. Extensive training & private coaching provided. WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR The Smith Agency is looking to hire a ...

2. Insurance Underwriter - Training Available - Work From Home jp101

🏛️ The Jason Pogue Agency

📍 Beckley, WV

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Agent Needed We are looking for a highly motivated, goal oriented and ambitious salesperson. Our main goal is to help families protect their homes in the event of tragedy. Our company promotes ...

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Beckley, WV

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent & Registered Investment Advisors

🏛️ Alto Financial Group

📍 Oak Hill, WV

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Income Potential: Over $100,000/yr. Job Type: 100% Full Commission (1099 independent contractor) Location: Nationwide - Work Remotely Work authorization: United States Full Job Description Alto ...

5. Entry Level Insurance Sales - Remote Positions Available

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 5

📍 Beckley, WV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

6. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Beckley, WV

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

ABOUT

With Beckley Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

