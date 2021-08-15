Ready for a change? These Gonzales jobs are accepting applications

(GONZALES, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Gonzales.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Gonzales:

1. CDL Class A Owner Operator for Sandbox ⚡️

🏛️ 1845

📍 Seguin, TX

💰 $12,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Power Only Owner Operators needed for Sandbox in South Texas. 1845 will partner with you to help make your work profitable and enjoyable. We want you to enjoy the satisfaction of being a small ...

2. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $1600 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Seguin, TX

💰 $1,600 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Seguin, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1600 / Week ...

3. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2664.04 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Seguin, TX

💰 $2,664 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Seguin, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/29/2021 Duration: 8 weeks Pay: $2664 ...

4. Pizza Delivery Driver

🏛️ Domino's Pizza - Team Murph

📍 Seguin, TX

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Domino's Pizza - Seguin, TX - Earn up to $18 per hour or more with tips!! We are looking for exceptional people who want to be part of the best pizza delivery company in the world! Want cash in your ...

5. 1st & 2nd Shift Assembly Openings In Seguin! - Start Next Week!

🏛️ ManpowerGroup

📍 Seguin, TX

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Wanna start working ASAP? Manpower has partnered with a MAJOR construction equipment company in the Seguin/San Antonio/Schertz areas. We have a fast hiring process and can get you working in about a ...

6. Motorcycle Technician

🏛️ B-RADZ KUSTOMZ

📍 Seguin, TX

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are growing and are now in need of both V-Twin & Metric Motorcycle Mechanics. Qulifications: * Must have reliable transportation * Must have your own tools, we supply all major specialty tools

7. Fuel Dispatcher

🏛️ Schmidt & Sons

📍 Gonzales, TX

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Schmidt and Sons is looking for a day fuel dispatcher in Gonzales, Texas! The Day Dispatch's primary goal is to facilitate efficient completion of daytime routes and accurate and timely billing of ...

8. Customer Care Program Specialist - Work from Home - Sequin,TX

🏛️ Anomaly Squared

📍 Seguin, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Anomaly Squared is growing again and if you're looking to join a fun, laid back environment that provides opportunities for personal and professional growth, please consider applying. A² is an ...

9. Son's Travel Reservations Department

🏛️ Sons Travel LLC

📍 Seguin, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details The Reservationist position pays $10/hr. Full-time flexible hours are required (able to work days, evenings, weekends, holidays). Job is seasonal. What You Bring to the Table

10. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,629 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Luling, TX

💰 $2,629 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aequor Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Luling, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department * Discipline ...