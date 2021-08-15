Cancel
Deer River, MN

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Deer River

Posted by 
Deer River Today
Deer River Today
 7 days ago

(DEER RIVER, MN) Companies in Deer River are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Deer River:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKh2w_0bSOHkpJ00

1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Grand Rapids, MN

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Seeking Auto Techs - We'll Help You Relocate!

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Grand Rapids, MN

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: * $58,000 - $78,000 a year * Relocation packages * Medical, dental, and vision plans * Paid holidays and PTO * Short and long-term ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Traveling Industrial Painters and Sandblasters

🏛️ Allen Blasting and Coating

📍 Grand Rapids, MN

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Allen Blasting and Coating is a premier Industrial Sandblasting and Coating contractor and we are looking to invest in applicants who are looking for a career in the industrial painting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Distribution Center Clerk (Day Shift) - Grand Rapids Distribution Center

🏛️ L&M Fleet Supply

📍 Grand Rapids, MN

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Distribution Center Clerk (Day Shift) - Up to $1500 Sign on Bonus! Job Location : Grand Rapids, MN Distribution Center Job Type: Full-Time Hours, 7am-3pm Compensation: Starting wage is typically ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Grand Rapids, MN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Service Assistant

🏛️ Dondelinger Ford

📍 Grand Rapids, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dondelinger Auto Group is a family-owned dealership with over 50 years of experience. We're invested in growing our employees, and are always looking for qualified, enthusiastic individuals to join ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Security Officer

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Grand Rapids, MN

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full Time Security Officer *Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and personnel. You will be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. School Psychologist

🏛️ Montcalm Area Intermediate School District

📍 Grand Rapids, MN

💰 $72,020 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location: Greenville and Stanton, MI Job Summary: The school psychologist collaborates with local district administrators and school-based leadership teams on MTSS activities. This includes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Grand Rapids, MN

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Team Member

🏛️ Jimmy John's

📍 Grand Rapids, MN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make sandwiches and help deliver them. Greet customers and take orders on the register, clean and follow directions! Lunch and dinner shifts, weekends and weekday. Delivery drivers will also make ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Deer River Today

Deer River Today

Deer River, MN
With Deer River Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

