Hiring Now: These jobs are open in West Wendover

(WEST WENDOVER, NV) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in West Wendover.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in West Wendover:

1. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Competitive Pay - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Salt Lake City, Utah

📍 Wendover, UT

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Competitive Pay + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position overview: To provide timely, quality, and ...

2. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 West Wendover, NV

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

3. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 West Wendover, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

4. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 West Wendover, NV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 West Wendover, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

6. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Excellent Pay and Benefits!

🏛️ Grant Trucking

📍 Oasis, NV

💰 $2,100 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A DRIVERS You hit the road a lot. And let's be honest, it can make home life tough. We know a thing or two about that because we're a family company. That's why we've built our business around ...