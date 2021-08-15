Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cozad, NE

Ready for a change? These Cozad jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Cozad Dispatch
Cozad Dispatch
 7 days ago

(COZAD, NE) Companies in Cozad are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cozad:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xTXm_0bSOHi3r00

1. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Cozad, NE

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Lexington, NE

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Shop Manager

🏛️ J Peace Recruiting

📍 Lexington, NE

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are searching for a qualified Shop Floor Manager with extensive previous Manufacturing experience. It is crucial that this person not only have manufacturing experience, but experience with a job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Shipping/Receiving

🏛️ Curbtender, Inc.

📍 Gothenburg, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary: The Shipping/Receiving Clerk will manage shipping and receiving for all delivery trucks. Duties/Responsibilities: * Receives goods and verifies the quality and count of all items ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Automotive Technician: Ford-Lincoln Veteran Careers Program

🏛️ Ford - Lincoln Veteran Careers Program

📍 Lexington, NE

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: The Volvo Car Automotive Technician Career Program is designed to recruit and train experienced automotive technicians and military Veteran mechanics. Automotive technician or military ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Physician / MD / Family Medicine / Primary Care Provider

🏛️ NOW Healthcare Recruiting

📍 Lexington, NE

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Practice-Without OB opening in Lexington, Nebraska. This and other physician jobs brought to you by DocCafe.com Progressive and growing health care organization seeks a Physician/MD/Family ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Lexington, NE

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. NE - CT/RT - Diagnostic Imaging - Days - $44.58 /HR **12 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Gothenburg, NE

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We don't need them registered in CT, just trained and competent in CT. PURPOSEPerforms computed tomographic procedures to aid physicians in the diagnosis of disease. PRIMARY Performs CT procedures to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Weld Mechanic

🏛️ Curbtender, Inc.

📍 Gothenburg, NE

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A potential employee must be able to mount, make ready, test and repair any products, new or used. They must be experienced in hydraulic, pneumatic, electrical and mechanical systems. They must be an ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Physician / MD / Family Medicine / Primary Care Provider

🏛️ NP Now

📍 Lexington, NE

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Progressive and growing health care organization seeks a Physician/MD/Family Medicine/Primary Care Provider to work in a primary care setting in Lexington, NE! Company : * One of the nations leading ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Cozad Dispatch

Cozad Dispatch

Cozad, NE
24
Followers
195
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cozad Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cozad, NE
City
Lexington, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Ct#Weiner Group#Al#Sc#Sd#Ut#Shop Floor#Volvo#Doccafe Com Progressive#Physician Md Family#Spanish#Az Co#Ne Ct#Weld
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy