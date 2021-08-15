Ready for a change? These Cozad jobs are accepting applications

(COZAD, NE) Companies in Cozad are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cozad:

1. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Cozad, NE

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

2. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Lexington, NE

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

3. Shop Manager

🏛️ J Peace Recruiting

📍 Lexington, NE

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are searching for a qualified Shop Floor Manager with extensive previous Manufacturing experience. It is crucial that this person not only have manufacturing experience, but experience with a job ...

4. Shipping/Receiving

🏛️ Curbtender, Inc.

📍 Gothenburg, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary: The Shipping/Receiving Clerk will manage shipping and receiving for all delivery trucks. Duties/Responsibilities: * Receives goods and verifies the quality and count of all items ...

5. Automotive Technician: Ford-Lincoln Veteran Careers Program

🏛️ Ford - Lincoln Veteran Careers Program

📍 Lexington, NE

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: The Volvo Car Automotive Technician Career Program is designed to recruit and train experienced automotive technicians and military Veteran mechanics. Automotive technician or military ...

6. Physician / MD / Family Medicine / Primary Care Provider

🏛️ NOW Healthcare Recruiting

📍 Lexington, NE

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Practice-Without OB opening in Lexington, Nebraska. This and other physician jobs brought to you by DocCafe.com Progressive and growing health care organization seeks a Physician/MD/Family ...

7. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Lexington, NE

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

8. NE - CT/RT - Diagnostic Imaging - Days - $44.58 /HR **12 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Gothenburg, NE

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We don't need them registered in CT, just trained and competent in CT. PURPOSEPerforms computed tomographic procedures to aid physicians in the diagnosis of disease. PRIMARY Performs CT procedures to ...

9. Weld Mechanic

🏛️ Curbtender, Inc.

📍 Gothenburg, NE

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A potential employee must be able to mount, make ready, test and repair any products, new or used. They must be experienced in hydraulic, pneumatic, electrical and mechanical systems. They must be an ...

10. Physician / MD / Family Medicine / Primary Care Provider

🏛️ NP Now

📍 Lexington, NE

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Progressive and growing health care organization seeks a Physician/MD/Family Medicine/Primary Care Provider to work in a primary care setting in Lexington, NE! Company : * One of the nations leading ...