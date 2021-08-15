Start tomorrow? Portland companies hiring immediately
(Portland, ME) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Portland-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.
1. Dock Supervisor Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr
🏛️ Softproinc
📍 Portland, ME
💰 $36 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $36/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dock Supervisor
2. Member Care Specialist
🏛️ Maine Listings
📍 South Portland, ME
💰 $21 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Immediate Opening for a Full-time Member Care Specialist/Trainer Job Summary: Maine Listings, a statewide real estate multiple listing service, located in South Portland is seeking a full-time Member ...
3. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr
🏛️ Softproinc
📍 Portland, ME
💰 $47 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Sales Coordinator
4. Recruiter - Talent Acquisition Professional
🏛️ Adecco
📍 Auburn, ME
💰 $24 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Adecco Staffing is IMMEDIATELY HIRING for a fully remote entry level recruiter/talent Acquisition professional paying $24 per hour. This is a long-term temporary/contract position with full-time ...
5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Portland, ME
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
