Portland, ME

Start tomorrow? Portland companies hiring immediately

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(Portland, ME) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Portland-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bSOHhB800

1. Dock Supervisor Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Portland, ME

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $36/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dock Supervisor

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Member Care Specialist

🏛️ Maine Listings

📍 South Portland, ME

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate Opening for a Full-time Member Care Specialist/Trainer Job Summary: Maine Listings, a statewide real estate multiple listing service, located in South Portland is seeking a full-time Member ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Portland, ME

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Sales Coordinator

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Recruiter - Talent Acquisition Professional

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Auburn, ME

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adecco Staffing is IMMEDIATELY HIRING for a fully remote entry level recruiter/talent Acquisition professional paying $24 per hour. This is a long-term temporary/contract position with full-time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Portland, ME

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Portland, ME
