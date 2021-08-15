Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Pinckneyville, IL) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Pinckneyville are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Part Time Driver

🏛️ South Central Illinois Mass Transit

📍 Du Quoin, IL

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

South Central Illinois Mass Transit District in Centralia, IL is actively seeking a responsible and motivated part-time Driver to provide safe and reliable public transportation to the communities we ...

2. CDL A Truck Driver - Choose your schedule - $1,800 per week

🏛️ American Trucking Group

📍 West Frankfort, IL

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time or full-time position. Choose your own work schedule and home time. Pay up to 69 CMP. Average of $1,800 for one week run. Mostly drop and hook. Position Description: * Pay: 60 to 69 CMP ...

3. Physician / Surgery - General / Illinois / Permanent / Geriatrician Job

🏛️ Vohra Wound Physicians

📍 Carbondale, IL

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Geriatricians Needed for Full- and Part-Time Careers with Fast Growing Post-Acute Care Practice Get Your Life Back - No Nights, No Call, No Weekends! Join Vohra Wound Physicians , the largest and ...

4. School Bus Driver

🏛️ Durham School Services, L.P.

📍 Du Quoin, IL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING SCHOOL BUS DRIVERS Du Quoin, Illinois Are you looking for a rewarding part-time job with a great work life balance? Look no further than Durham School Services! Durham School Services is ...