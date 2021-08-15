Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs
(Pinckneyville, IL) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Pinckneyville are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Part Time Driver
🏛️ South Central Illinois Mass Transit
📍 Du Quoin, IL
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
South Central Illinois Mass Transit District in Centralia, IL is actively seeking a responsible and motivated part-time Driver to provide safe and reliable public transportation to the communities we ...
2. CDL A Truck Driver - Choose your schedule - $1,800 per week
🏛️ American Trucking Group
📍 West Frankfort, IL
💰 $1,800 weekly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Part-time or full-time position. Choose your own work schedule and home time. Pay up to 69 CMP. Average of $1,800 for one week run. Mostly drop and hook. Position Description: * Pay: 60 to 69 CMP ...
3. Physician / Surgery - General / Illinois / Permanent / Geriatrician Job
🏛️ Vohra Wound Physicians
📍 Carbondale, IL
💰 $300,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Geriatricians Needed for Full- and Part-Time Careers with Fast Growing Post-Acute Care Practice Get Your Life Back - No Nights, No Call, No Weekends! Join Vohra Wound Physicians , the largest and ...
4. School Bus Driver
🏛️ Durham School Services, L.P.
📍 Du Quoin, IL
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
NOW HIRING SCHOOL BUS DRIVERS Du Quoin, Illinois Are you looking for a rewarding part-time job with a great work life balance? Look no further than Durham School Services! Durham School Services is ...
Comments / 0