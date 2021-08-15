Cancel
Tucson, AZ

These Tucson companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Posted by 
Tucson Voice
Tucson Voice
 7 days ago

(Tucson, AZ) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Tucson companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Po9NQ_0bSOHeWx00

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Oro Valley, AZ

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ VMG

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE HIRE FOR FULL TIME FACE TO FACE CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVES! We are looking for outgoing Customer Service- Oriented Representatives who love to engage with customers IN-PERSON! The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Class A CDL driver

🏛️ Catalyst Solutions USA

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently hiring for CDL class A COMPANY truck drivers . Must have a min of 3 years of safe driving experience and immediately available. Those willing to drive teams will be considered first

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL-A Driver: Local, Days, Full Time

🏛️ F|Staff

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE START! Home Daily | CDL-A Drivers Needed in Arizona $19/hr starting pay! Get fast information on all our trucking job openings. (866) 953-7849 ________________________________________ We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL-A Experienced Team Truck Driver: HOME WEEKLY!

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Owner Operator Truck Driver

🏛️ Trucking People - Now Hiring!

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $900 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call for immediate interview: Liza Rodriguez 281-612-1870 Travel throughout the United States and Canada. Higher revenue on lower miles. Our premier partner is seeking experienced Class A Owner ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Inbound Sales Agent

🏛️ Public Storage

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Start at $17.15 per hour and grow up to $27.15 per hour! Full time, work from home position! Immediate participation in Sales Agent Bonus Plan! As a Phone Sales Agent , you will ...

Click Here to Apply Now

