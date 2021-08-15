Cancel
Dodson, LA

Get hired! Job openings in and around Dodson

Dodson Updates
Dodson Updates
 7 days ago

(DODSON, LA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Dodson companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Dodson:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bSOHclV00

1. Entry Level Insurance Agent

🏛️ The Price Group

📍 Ruston, LA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior Life Insurance Company is doing a nationwide recruiting search for life insurance agents. Besides our amazing compensation plan, there are many other benefits to joining Senior Life. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Part-Time Academic Tutor (Flexible Schedule)

🏛️ Club Z! In-Home Tutoring of NELA

📍 Ruston, LA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Club Z! is a national in-home tutoring company. We take pride in matching tutors with students based on individual needs and qualifications. We utilize the student's classroom ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Concrete Construction Helper

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Jonesboro, LA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantage Resourcing is hiring a Concrete Worker for a local contractor in the Jonesboro, LA area! This position is full time and includes overtime often! If you have prior Concrete experience, apply ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Ruston, LA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Winnfield, LA

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Winnfield, Louisiana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Administrative Assistant 3

🏛️ State of Louisiana

📍 Ruston, LA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Supplemental Information ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT 3 APPLICANTS MUST APPLY BY THE ANNOUNCEMENT DEADLINE. * The State of Louisiana only accepts online applications. Paper applications will not be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Ruston, LA

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Ruston, LA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $110,000/Year + Benefits

🏛️ Sysco - East Texas

📍 Dodson, LA

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $110,000/Year + Incentives! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Flatbed CDL-A Truck Driver Job in Winnfield, LA

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Winnfield, LA

💰 $1,776 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Flatbed CDL-A Truck Driver Job - Winnfield, Louisiana Flatbed CDL-A Truck Driver Jobs You set your priorities! Boyd Bros. makes it happen! * Want more home time? Drive 2,000 miles per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Dodson Updates

Dodson Updates

Dodson, LA
23
Followers
188
Post
483
Views
ABOUT

With Dodson Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

