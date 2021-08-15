Job alert: These Phillips jobs are accepting applications

(PHILLIPS, WI) Companies in Phillips are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Phillips:

1. Mold Technician

🏛️ PSG Global Solutions

📍 Phillips, WI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

is an end-to-end provider of innovation, development, and manufacturing solutions to the pharmaceutical, diagnostics and medical device industries. Our Phillips, Wisconsin location is seeking an ...

2. Deli Associate

🏛️ R-Stores

📍 Park Falls, WI

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: We are currently seekingDeli Associateswho love interacting with customers store/food service environment! Experienced deli associates could earn $11.00 per hour. Responsibilities

3. Forklift Operator

🏛️ Remedy Intelligent Staffing

📍 Prentice, WI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remedy Intelligent Staffing is hiring a Forklift Operator for a valued client located in Prentice, WI. This temp-to-hire opportunity offers full benefits and advancement opportunities. Apply Today

4. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers - Instant Apply!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Ogema, WI

💰 $51,896 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*Pay $998 Weekly**PAY $51,896 Annually Top CPM: 0.49 Effective Pay / Mile: $0.695CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED Home Daily DEDICATED ACCOUNT* Dedicated route starting in either Medford WI or Appleton WI

5. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2662 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Park Falls, WI

💰 $2,662 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Park Falls, WI. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

6. CDL A Drivers / Avg. $1,375 Weekly / Dedicated Route

🏛️ Paper Transport, Inc.

📍 Prentice, WI

💰 $1,375 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Guaranteed Weekly Pay | Weekly Home Time | 99% No-Touch Freight CDL A Regional Truck Driver Opportunity: Average weekly pay up to $1,375/week depending on location/position Ask about our training ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,587 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Park Falls, WI

💰 $2,587 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Park Falls, Wisconsin. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

8. Registered Nurse | RN | ER (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Park Falls, WI

💰 $83 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Favorite Healthcare Staffing is looking for an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse (ER RN) in Park Falls, WI! This assignment is for 13 weeks, and ideal candidates will have at least 2+ years ...