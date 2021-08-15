Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morse, TX

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Morse

Posted by 
Morse News Alert
Morse News Alert
 7 days ago

(MORSE, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Morse.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Morse:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0iAq_0bSOHZ4C00

1. Crew Member Restaurant- Borger TX

🏛️ Toot'n Totum

📍 Borger, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Quick Service Restaurant Crew Member- Borger TX Toot'n Totum Food Concepts (TNTFC) is actively interviewing for Crew Members for its Wendy's location in Borger TX Application Required: Apply at www ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Borger, TX

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Borger, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Local Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $57,000/Yr + $2k Sign-On

🏛️ JBS Carriers - Cactus Cattle

📍 Morse, TX

💰 $250 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Experienced Local Drivers for Cactus Cattle Haul Fleet Home Daily - Average $57,000 Annually + $2,000 Sign-On Your Home for a Better Future. Drive how you want with pay and benefits no one can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL A Truck Driver in West Texas

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Morse, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2242.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Borger, TX

💰 $2,242 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Borger, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $2376 weekly in TX

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Borger, TX

💰 $2,376 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2203.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Borger, TX

💰 $2,203 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Borger, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2203 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Morse News Alert

Morse News Alert

Morse, TX
6
Followers
183
Post
150
Views
ABOUT

With Morse News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Borger, TX
City
Morse, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Tntfc#Med Travelers#Cdl#Trs Healthcare#Tx Nomad Health Borger#Nomad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy