Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Elizabeth City, NC) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.



1. Sales Rep - Work from Home - FT/PT - (Job: CG120)

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Chesapeake, VA

💰 $500,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Virtual Sales/Consulting (Work from home opportunity) If you'd like to earn a Great Income by helping people (who are asking for help), you have a high degree of personal integrity, consider yourself ...

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Elizabeth City, NC

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

3. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Elizabeth City, NC

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

4. Remote Tax Senior (Contract)

🏛️ Beech Valley Solutions

📍 Chesapeake, VA

💰 $55 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Tax Senior Compensation: $45 - $55 / hour Location: Fuly Remote Nationwide (WFH) Duration: 2-3 months; this role would be during the Fall 2021 tax busy season. Preferably that would include ...