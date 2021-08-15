Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now
(Elizabeth City, NC) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.
1. Sales Rep - Work from Home - FT/PT - (Job: CG120)
🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group
📍 Chesapeake, VA
💰 $500,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Virtual Sales/Consulting (Work from home opportunity) If you'd like to earn a Great Income by helping people (who are asking for help), you have a high degree of personal integrity, consider yourself ...
2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative
🏛️ DISH
📍 Elizabeth City, NC
💰 $40,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...
3. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention
🏛️ DISH
📍 Elizabeth City, NC
💰 $29 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...
4. Remote Tax Senior (Contract)
🏛️ Beech Valley Solutions
📍 Chesapeake, VA
💰 $55 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Remote Tax Senior Compensation: $45 - $55 / hour Location: Fuly Remote Nationwide (WFH) Duration: 2-3 months; this role would be during the Fall 2021 tax busy season. Preferably that would include ...
