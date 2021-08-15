Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Norton

(NORTON, VA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Norton.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Norton:

1. Travel Nurse RN - PACU - Post Anesthetic Care - $3,024 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Norton, VA

💰 $3,024 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN PACU - Post Anesthetic Care for a travel nursing job in Norton, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: PACU - Post ...

2. Home weekly, $3k Sign-On Bonus!! (Church Hill)

🏛️ Sterling Recruiting Solutions

📍 Church Hill, TN

💰 $3,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PAY: .465 loaded/empty STOP PAY: NO STOPS HOMETIME: Home weekly (out 5.5 days) Home time is not guaranteed on the weekend Home time is planned around customer need. FMs will do their best to get ...

3. Technical Customer Support Representative

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Kingsport, TN

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job searching is a lot better with someone in your corner. Hi--enter us, and this job! Kelly® Professional & Industrial is seeking an Technical Customer Support Representative to work at a cutting ...

4. COOK

🏛️ Southwest Virginia Regional jail Authority

📍 Duffield, VA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Currently seeking a full-time Cook for the Duffield Jail Facility. The hours/shifts may be flexible to accommodate the needs of the jail. High school diploma or GED required. Previous food service ...

5. Team Members - Kingsport

🏛️ McAlister's Deli

📍 Kingsport, TN

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

McAlister's Deli in Kingsport TN is currently looking for friendly, hardworking, and energetic BOH and FOH Restaurant team members. We are a fast paced, quick casual concept that focuses on guest ...

6. LCSW - Outpatient OUD Counselor

🏛️ ReVIDA Recovery Centers

📍 Duffield, VA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Primary Job Function: The LCSW will be in charge of assisting patients through the outpatient treatment process and providing individualized substance use counseling and other therapeutic ...

7. Intuit Technical Support and Customer Service

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Wise, VA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: Intuit Technical Support and Customer Service Country: United States Job description: **REMOTE OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE** At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,430 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Norton, VA

💰 $2,430 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Catapult Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Norton, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

9. Dedicated Truck Driver Up to $109K/yr. CDL-A Required!

🏛️ C.R. England, Inc.

📍 East Stone Gap, VA

💰 $109,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediately Hiring for Dedicated Routes! If you're looking for a set route, then look no further--a Dedicated Lane is right for you! As a Dedicated truck driver, you'll haul loads for a local company ...

10. Truck Driver 3 months Exp 1350 to 1800 per week Weekly Home Time

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Kingsport, TN

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: * Compensation $1350 to $1800 per week * * GUARANTEED HOME WEEKLY - (Out for 5 day & 2 days home with you family--Driver unloads the Freight ) * * Late Model Trucks from 2018 to 2021