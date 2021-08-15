Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Belen

(BELEN, NM) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Belen.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Belen:

1. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $3960 per week in NM

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $3,960 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

2. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

3. In-Home Sales Consultant (Company vehicle, Leads Provided, Benefits)

🏛️ Bath Fitter

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Sales Consultant at Bath Fitter, you will have the satisfaction of building relationships with homeowners while providing them with a premium product solution, with the security of a reputable ...

4. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Solar Works Energy

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Position of a Lifetime! Responsibilities We are looking for a motivated Outside Sales Representative to help our growing business in the New Mexico market. The Rainmaker is responsible for ...

5. CL A Point to Point Home Every 3 or 4 Days-100% No Touch

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $1,650 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Drivers run 3-4 days running Dallas, Albuquerque, El Paso, Denver and Las Cruces Each turn is 2100 miles with starting pay of $.50-$.55CPM and all freight is 100% no touch Depending on the ...

6. Virtual Customer Benefits Specialist - Remote Work from Home

🏛️ WRIGHT & ASSOCIATES

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our organization is looking for a Virtual Benefits Specialist who is looking for an opportunity to help our members protect their families. We work closely with union members such as; Teachers ...

7. Wireless Sales Manager

🏛️ Wireless Advocates

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Wireless Sales Expert (F/T - Costco Channel) Posted Date5 days ago(8/10/2021 2:15 PM) Requisition ID 2021-32760 Category Retail Stores Kiosk/Location : Location US-NM-Albuquerque Job Locations US-NM ...

8. Call Center Representative (Bilingual English/Spanish)

🏛️ 360 Talent Avenue

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HomeWorks Energy is looking for a talented, high-energy, and self-motivated inside sales representatives to assist prospective clients in evaluating their eligibility and schedule free home energy ...

9. Shipping & Receiving Associate Needed In ABQ

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shipping & Receiving Associate Needed In ABQ $14-$17 Per Hour M-F Position will fill Fast! Description: Performs the receiving and shipping of product, detailed orientation for kitting of product ...

10. Administrative Assistant 2

🏛️ University of New Mexico

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Admin Assistant 2 Requisition ID req16684 Working Title Administrative Assistant 2 Position Grade 07 Position Summary The Department of Neurosurgery is seeking a self-motivated, detailed-oriented ...