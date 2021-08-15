Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Newport

Cancel
Newport, OR

Newport Journal
 7 days ago

(NEWPORT, OR) Companies in Newport are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Newport:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UOCap_0bSOHVXI00

1. Adult Echocardiography Travel Ultrasound Tech $2052/week- Lincoln City, OR

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Lincoln City, OR

💰 $2,052 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Newport, OR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Certified Medical Assistant

🏛️ Cell Staff

📍 Newport, OR

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cell Staff is one of the nation's leading providers of local contract healthcare professionals. We are currently working with an out-patient clinic system in Newport, Oregon to identify a qualified ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Seasonal Linen Specialist - Sandstone Point

🏛️ Vacasa, LLC

📍 Lincoln City, OR

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seasonal position through 10/30/21 Why Vacasa We started with just one home and an idea: to bring homeowners and renters together with smart technology and caring local teams. Today, we're the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Warehouse Associate

🏛️ Exact Staff

📍 Toledo, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Housekeeping and cleaning is one of the most important aspects of maintaining a safe work environment. Clean up employees will be responsible for performing general housekeeping and cleaning tasks as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Lincoln City, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/15/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Newport, OR

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,805 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Newport, OR

💰 $2,805 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Newport, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($2780/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Newport, OR

💰 $2,780 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,556 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Newport, OR

💰 $2,556 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Newport, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Newport Journal

Newport, OR
With Newport Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

