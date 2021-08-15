Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Milbank

(MILBANK, SD) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Milbank.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Milbank:

1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1594.78 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Milbank, SD

💰 $1,594 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Milbank, SD. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1594.78 / Week ...

2. Sales Manager (Bilingual)

🏛️ Farmers Insurance -Southern Minnesota

📍 Ortonville, MN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking to start a sales career or break into the insurance industry? We want highly motivated and determined job seekers to APPLY TODAY . No matter your sales experience, we'll invest in ...

3. Family Medicine

🏛️ Delta Companies

📍 Madison, MN

💰 $90 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS Family Medicine (FM) * Sign-on : $120K * Base Salary: $300K + production * Additional weekend call paid at: $90.00 hr = $5,580 * Income Incentive : * Based upon collections ...

4. CDL Class A Regional Truck Driver - Home Weekends!! Up to $1,500 per week! Guaranteed Pay! TV/Fridge

🏛️ Total Logistics Inc.

📍 Summit, SD

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Home Weekends!! Guaranteed Pay!! SOB!! Great Equipment-TV & Refrigerator!! Leading logistics company, Total Logistics Inc., is looking for reliable and experienced CDL Class A Truck Drivers for ...

5. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Milbank, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

6. Warehouse Person (Loader)

🏛️ Pepsi

📍 Ortonville, MN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Warehouse Person (Loader) FULL-TIME $16/hr This labor-intensive position is responsible for hand building pallets of product for bulk, and route trucks. Each type of loading requires strict attention ...

7. Mechanic

🏛️ GCC of America

📍 Bellingham, MN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mechanic FULL-TIME $18.76/hr -Analyze malfunctions and repair, rebuild, and maintain construction equipment, such as trucks, trailers, batch plants, cranes, scrapers, paving machines, motor graders ...

8. CDL A OTR Company Truck Driver

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Milbank, SD

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

9. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Milbank, SD

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,004 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Milbank, SD

💰 $2,004 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Milbank, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department