Canisteo, NY

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Canisteo

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(CANISTEO, NY) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Canisteo companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Canisteo:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bSOHTlq00

1. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2730 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Hornell, NY

💰 $2,730 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Hornell, NY. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2730 ...

2. Machinist

🏛️ Vacuum Innovations LLC

📍 Dansville, NY

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary Sets up and operates a variety of both CNC and manual mills and lathes to produce precision parts and instruments. Most products are made of Aluminum or Stainless Steel. ***Mazak ...

3. Solar Installer

🏛️ Trillium

📍 Beaver Dams, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are now hiring Commercial Solar laborers for a solar project in Beaver Dams, NY. This project will run 4 to 5 weeks with additional work to follow. Solar laborers will be installing solar panels ...

4. Bus Driver

🏛️ Friendship Central School

📍 Friendship, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Friendship Central School District is accepting applications for the following anticipated opening during the 2021-2022 school year: ~CUSTODIAN/BUR DRIVER~ Starting pay - $16.70/HR with Benefits Must ...

5. Auction Team Member

🏛️ Martin J. Donnelly Auctions

📍 Avoca, NY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We need people right away who can help us put out all of the auction lots in a way to make it easy for our customers to see what we are selling. Our helps need to be committed to the project, to be ...

6. Automotive Technician: Ford-Lincoln Veteran Careers Program

🏛️ Ford - Lincoln Veteran Careers Program

📍 Hornell, NY

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: The Volvo Car Automotive Technician Career Program is designed to recruit and train experienced automotive technicians and military Veteran mechanics. Automotive technician or military ...

7. Evening Cleaners

🏛️ Advantage Cleaning Services

📍 Hornell, NY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$13.00-$14.30 per hour Evening Rockstar Office Cleaners ----- Interested? just say "I Want In" and read on. If you want something more than just another crappy job and you want to actually change the ...

8. Assistant General Manager - Quick Service Restaurants

🏛️ Cameron Craig Group

📍 Bath, NY

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Quick-Service Franchise with locations in NY, MD, PA, MD. Responsibilities: Manage the operation and lead the store team of 40+ to going the extra mile in making our guests feel at home and excellent ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2662 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Hornell, NY

💰 $2,662 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Hornell, NY. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2662 ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - COVID19 - $2,662 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Hornell, NY

💰 $2,662 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Hornell, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Canisteo, NY
ABOUT

With Canisteo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

