Forks, WA

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Forks

Forks Dispatch
 7 days ago

(FORKS, WA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Forks.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Forks:


1. Physician / Family Practice / Washington / Permanent / Family Practice Physician Job

🏛️ Continuum Physician Recruiting

📍 Forks, WA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Client in Forks WA is seeking a permanent, full-time, Family Practice Physician to join their team. * Competitive compensation ranging from $225K-$250K per year * Full benefits package, including ...

2. Class A CDL Car Haul Truck Drivers

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Forks, WA

💰 $99,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers for Dedicated Runs - Car Haul Car Haulers - Quit guessing what your percentage pay is going to be! Get paid hourly, make more, and earn a consistent income! Hogan offers our ...

3. Emergency Room Nurse Day Shift (9am-7pm) 13 Weeks 189380

🏛️ TLC Nursing

📍 Forks, WA

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Registered Nurse (RN) Job Summary Company Overview No travel experience is necessary, though we do require that you have at least 1 year of working experience. Certifications/licenses are a plus! You ...

4. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($2780/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Forks, WA

💰 $2,780 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

Forks, WA
ABOUT

With Forks Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Forks, WA
State
Washington State
