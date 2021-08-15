Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, IA

Get hired! Job openings in and around Fairfield

Posted by 
Fairfield Bulletin
Fairfield Bulletin
 7 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, IA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Fairfield companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fairfield:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bSOHR0O00

1. Owner Operator Driver

🏛️ Brubaker Trucking

📍 Sigourney, IA

💰 $7,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Brubaker Trucking is looking for O/O drivers to become a part of our team hauling Livestock (mostly hogs). Excellent pay and home every weekend. Paid weekly. We're a family owned and operated ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. IA - Med Surg RN - Nights - $70.06 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Fairfield, IA

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Week 1: Friday, Saturday, SundayWeek 2: Tuesday, Wednesday, ThursdayWeek 3: Friday, Saturday, SundayWeek 4: Friday, Saturday, SundayWeek 5: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday Week 6: Friday, Saturday ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Telemetry Med / Surg Weekends Only, every Fri., Sat., Sun 12 hour night shifts 13 Weeks 190030

🏛️ TLC Nursing

📍 Washington, IA

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION Registered Nurse (RN) Company Overview Job Summary No travel experience is necessary, though we do require that you have at least 1 year of working experience. Certifications/licenses ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Fairfield, IA

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Fairfield, Iowa. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08/23/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Accounting Supervisor

🏛️ ZSG

📍 Ottumwa, IA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Maintain financial reports, records and keep consistent bookkeeping and budgetary analysis. * Interface confidentially with both leadership and clients to ensure smooth financial operations

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Traveling Industrial Painters and Sandblasters

🏛️ Allen Blasting and Coating

📍 Ottumwa, IA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Allen Blasting and Coating is a premier Industrial Sandblasting and Coating contractor and we are looking to invest in applicants who are looking for a career in the industrial painting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Senior Warehouse Associate

🏛️ Schwan's Home Service

📍 Washington, IA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Type: Full-time (2AM - 10AM) Starting Wage: $21.00 an hour Duties and Responsibilities: * You unload frozen food product up to 50 pounds from semis into warehouse freezers. * You load frozen ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Production Assemblers (Grinnell, IA)

🏛️ Jeld Wen Inc Windows

📍 Ottumwa, IA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PRODUTION ASSEBMBLERS & FORKLIFT DRIVERS STARTING WAGES $17.00/HR - $19.00/HR + $.50 OFF-SHIFT PREMIUM Doors and Windows Plants in Grinnell, IA JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD), founded in 1960, is one of the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2574 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Fairfield, IA

💰 $2,574 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Next Move, Inc. is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Fairfield, IA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 12 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,471 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Fairfield, IA

💰 $2,471 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Fairfield, Iowa. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/30/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Fairfield Bulletin

Fairfield Bulletin

Fairfield, IA
25
Followers
153
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fairfield Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Grinnell, IA
City
Fairfield, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#Sundayweek#Telemetry Med Surg#Tlc Nursing#Med Travelers#Interface#Home Service#Jeld Wen Inc#Jeld#Vivian#Totalmed Staffing#Rn Med Surg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy