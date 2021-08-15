Get hired! Job openings in and around Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, IA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Fairfield companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fairfield:

1. Owner Operator Driver

🏛️ Brubaker Trucking

📍 Sigourney, IA

💰 $7,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Brubaker Trucking is looking for O/O drivers to become a part of our team hauling Livestock (mostly hogs). Excellent pay and home every weekend. Paid weekly. We're a family owned and operated ...

2. IA - Med Surg RN - Nights - $70.06 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Fairfield, IA

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Week 1: Friday, Saturday, SundayWeek 2: Tuesday, Wednesday, ThursdayWeek 3: Friday, Saturday, SundayWeek 4: Friday, Saturday, SundayWeek 5: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday Week 6: Friday, Saturday ...

3. Telemetry Med / Surg Weekends Only, every Fri., Sat., Sun 12 hour night shifts 13 Weeks 190030

🏛️ TLC Nursing

📍 Washington, IA

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION Registered Nurse (RN) Company Overview Job Summary No travel experience is necessary, though we do require that you have at least 1 year of working experience. Certifications/licenses ...

4. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Fairfield, IA

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Fairfield, Iowa. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08/23/2021

5. Accounting Supervisor

🏛️ ZSG

📍 Ottumwa, IA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Maintain financial reports, records and keep consistent bookkeeping and budgetary analysis. * Interface confidentially with both leadership and clients to ensure smooth financial operations

6. Traveling Industrial Painters and Sandblasters

🏛️ Allen Blasting and Coating

📍 Ottumwa, IA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Allen Blasting and Coating is a premier Industrial Sandblasting and Coating contractor and we are looking to invest in applicants who are looking for a career in the industrial painting ...

7. Senior Warehouse Associate

🏛️ Schwan's Home Service

📍 Washington, IA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Type: Full-time (2AM - 10AM) Starting Wage: $21.00 an hour Duties and Responsibilities: * You unload frozen food product up to 50 pounds from semis into warehouse freezers. * You load frozen ...

8. Production Assemblers (Grinnell, IA)

🏛️ Jeld Wen Inc Windows

📍 Ottumwa, IA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PRODUTION ASSEBMBLERS & FORKLIFT DRIVERS STARTING WAGES $17.00/HR - $19.00/HR + $.50 OFF-SHIFT PREMIUM Doors and Windows Plants in Grinnell, IA JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD), founded in 1960, is one of the ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2574 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Fairfield, IA

💰 $2,574 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Next Move, Inc. is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Fairfield, IA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 12 weeks Pay ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,471 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Fairfield, IA

💰 $2,471 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Fairfield, Iowa. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/30/2021