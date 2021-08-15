Work remotely in Las Cruces — these positions are open now

(Las Cruces, NM) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Las Cruces, NM Remote Tech Support Overnight /Morn Shift - Class starts 8/30

🏛️ Mural Consulting

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Mural continues to grow! Our continued growth has caused an expansion to our Microsoft support team. Multiple opportunities are available to join us as a full-time employee as we ...

2. Bilingual Spanish/English Work from Home Customer Support Agent

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time and that starts with YOU! In SYKES Home division, our agents provide support to customers of some of the world's most well ...

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

4. Remote Call Center Representative

🏛️ InfoCision - Work at Home

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join our Growing Virtual Call Center Team Work from home in one of our growing virtual call-center teams within Commercial-Sales or Fundraising! Now hiring in 28 states across the US. · The ...

5. Remote Customer Service Rep (Concierge)

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description Concierge Service Team At SYKESHome, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! As a remote based Customer Service Rep for SYKES Concierge Service Team, you ...

6. Work From Home Insurance Sales Team Leader

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is a commission-based position. A state issued Life and Health insurance license is a requirement. We offer training programs for those not yet licensed. We are looking for individuals who ...

7. Insurance Agent - HIGH COMPENSATION - Work from home

🏛️ Family First Life NW

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $500,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life is the premier company for flexible schedule opportunities in a motivating environment of independent Life Insurance Agents. SEEKING: Licensed Life Insurance Agents, or the right ...

8. Online Elementary School Math Educator (Remote)

🏛️ Varsity Tutors

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#[remote_location] Online Elementary School Math Class Educator/Instructor About Varsity TutorsWe are revolutionizing the way the world learns.Our mission is simple: to help people learn! Varsity ...