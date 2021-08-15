Ready for a change? These Rensselaer jobs are accepting applications

(RENSSELAER, IN) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Rensselaer companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Rensselaer:

1. Work from Home /Remotely - Insurance Broker

🏛️ Symmetry Financial

📍 Shelby, IN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our goal is to partner with motivated, career-focused individuals looking to positively impact the lives of others. Here at Symmetry Financial Group, we are known for developing high-caliber, high ...

2. auto/light truck mechanic or apprentice

🏛️ Lowell Automotive

📍 Lowell, IN

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

we are looking for a team member. beginner or journeymen, duties- for a beginner tech // oil changes- tire repairs- entry level service work- with opportunity to grow skills. experienced tech- brakes ...

3. CNA s

🏛️ STRATEGIC HEALTHCARE STAFFING

📍 Jasper County, IN

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a CNA to join our team! You will work alongside fellow caregivers to provide high quality patient care. Responsibilities: * Provide patient care under direction of nursing staff

4. Skilled Millwright

🏛️ Carter Millwright Inc

📍 Kentland, IN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a skilled Millwright with welding experience. Work outside in the heat and the cold. Workers climb, weld, load material, unload material, work on repair of grain bins and equipment that ...

5. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Lowell, IN

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

6. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Lowell, IN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No industry experience is required, and we fully train our employees. We are looking to hire hardworking team members immediately. We pay every week and we also provide benefits, and this position ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Wheatfield, IN

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $75,000/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Penske - Lowell, IN

📍 Rensselaer, IN

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Penske Logistics is Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers Home Daily - Earn Up to $75,000 Yearly - $5,000 Sign-On Bonus Ready to put your truck-driving career in high gear? Make the shift and fuel your career ...

9. CDL A REGIONAL TRUCK DRIVER - HOME WEEKLY!

🏛️ Star Dray Company Inc

📍 Wheatfield, IN

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a CDL A REGIONAL LTL TRUCK DRIVER - HOME WEEKLY, to join our team! You will be responsible for safely operating a truck with a capacity of 80,000 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $1,155/Week + Benefits

🏛️ K & B Transportation - Conagra Dedicated

📍 Wheatfield, IN

💰 $1,155 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Dedicated - Up To $1,155 Per Week K&B Transportation is an OTR refrigerated carrier. We offer a fleet of late model Freightliner Cascadias with ...