These Fort Smith companies are looking for workers to start immediately

(Fort Smith, AR) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Fort Smith companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Fort Smith, AR

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

2. Reset Merchandiser - Overnight (KTkj)

🏛️ Merchandisers On Demand

📍 Poteau, OK

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Teams Welcome - Multiple Openings SCHEDULE: - Start ASAP Night Shifts Sunday to Thursday PAY: $15 per hour Assist with a large store reset and remodel. May involve some heavy lifting. This is not a ...

3. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Poteau, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Fort Smith, AR

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

5. General Labor

🏛️ PeopleReady

📍 Fort Smith, AR

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for immediate work and that makes an immediate positive impact? Are you the type of person who loves diversity in your work day? We are now hiring for General Laborwith a real passion ...