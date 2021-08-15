Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Fairfield, TX) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.



1. Onsite -Desktop Support Technician

🏛️ Ovation Workplace Services Inc.

📍 Teague, TX

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Role - Desktop Support Technician Job Summary Desktop Technician will provide day to day local remote desktop support, receive inbound calls, answer questions, troubleshoot and document steps ...

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Corsicana, TX

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

3. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Corsicana, TX

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

4. Remote Call Center Representatives

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Corsicana, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work-from-Home Call Center Representative - TEXAS Texas Health Services Public Health Project Manpower has openings for Inbound Call Center Representative positions. These positions are virtual but ...

5. Real Estate Office Manager, Contract & Agent Management, Work From Home

🏛️ Madison Allied

📍 Corsicana, TX

💰 $350 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fast Growing TX Real Estate Brokerage (Member of 4 TX-Real Estate Boards) is looking for a TX Broker to help with the day-to-day management of our real estate team in TX This is an exciting ...