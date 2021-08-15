Cancel
Aberdeen, WA

Get hired! Job openings in and around Aberdeen

(ABERDEEN, WA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Aberdeen companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Aberdeen:


1. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,393 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Aberdeen, WA

💰 $2,393 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Aberdeen, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * ...

2. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $1872 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Aberdeen, WA

💰 $1,872 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Aberdeen, WA. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1872 / Week About Ventura ...

3. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Hoquiam, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. FBH Clinical Care Coordinator

🏛️ Family Behavioral Health

📍 Aberdeen, WA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WE'RE GROWING ! JOIN OUR AMAZING TEAM AS A FULL-TIME CLINICAL CARE COORDINATOR! ABERDEEN, WA (GRAYS HARBOR AREA) Catholic Community Services, Family Behavioral Health is looking for Clinical Care ...

5. Package Sorter (Sat-Tues Shifts Available) - Sign-On Bonus $100

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Cosmopolis, WA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Dupont, WA Hourly pay rate : Up to $18.45 ...

6. Regional CDL-A Truck Driver

🏛️ Ashley Distribution Services

📍 Hoquiam, WA

💰 $72,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LARGE New Pay Increase Coming on 7/25/2021! Regional CDL-A Truck Driver Jobs at Ashley Distribution Services LTD Ambassadors Wanted: Truck Driving Opportunities with Weekly Home Time Join one of ...

7. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $1305.6 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Aberdeen, WA

💰 $1,305 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Aberdeen, WA. Shift: 2x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1305.6 / ...

8. Physician / Family Practice / Washington / Locum Tenens / Internal or Family Medicine Physician Job

🏛️ Staff Care

📍 Aberdeen, WA

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Internal or Family Medicine Physician StartDate: ASAP Available Shifts: Day 10 Pay Rate: $88.00 - 100.00 This facility is seeking an Internal or Family Medicine Physician for locum ...

9. Physician / Internal Medicine / Washington / Locum tenens / Internal or Family Medicine Physician...

🏛️ Staff Care

📍 Aberdeen, WA

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Internal or Family Medicine Physician StartDate: ASAP Available Shifts: Day 10 Pay Rate: $88.00 - 100.00 This facility is seeking an Internal or Family Medicine Physician for locum ...

10. Permanent Family Medicine Physician Job (FM) in Raymond, Washington (WA)

🏛️ Cross Country Search

📍 Raymond, WA

💰 $3,500 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Practice-Without OB opening in Raymond, Washington. This and other physician jobs brought to you by DocCafe.com Valley View Health Center seeks a Family Medicine Physician to join their team ...

ABOUT

With Aberdeen Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

