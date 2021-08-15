Cancel
Saint George, UT

Hiring Now: These roles are open in St George

St George News Beat
St George News Beat
 7 days ago

(ST GEORGE, UT) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these St George companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in St George:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bSOHK4X00

1. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Washington, UT

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Social Worker

🏛️ Utah Case Management LLC

📍 Washington County, UT

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Utah Case Management is seeking a Social Worker to join our case management team! As a social worker at Utah Case Management, you will be responsible for coordinating services provided by the Utah ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Shift Manager

🏛️ Del Taco Restaurants

📍 Washington, UT

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Calling all friendly faces - we're not just another job, we're the start of a great career! If you are passionate about food, love people, and you're ready to work hard and think fast while keeping a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Retail Stocking Supervisor $16.85/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Washington, UT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Supervisors support the management team in order to maximize output of the store through the optimization of talent, operational execution and delivery of a rewarding experience for customers and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Bicycle Technician

🏛️ Over the Edge Sports

📍 Hurricane, UT

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join the Over the Edge Hurricane team! OTE, Hurricane, a world class destination bike shop, is looking for new mechanics and sales floor employees. If you've got bike shop experience or mechanical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. OTR Truck Driver

🏛️ 4 Way Transport

📍 Littlefield, AZ

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Description Looking to hire an Over the Road Driver with refrigeration experience. Starting pay is 23% of load pay with opportunity to increase after 90 Days. We have options for drivers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Night Auditor - FREE HOUSING - GLAMPING -

🏛️ Under Canvas

📍 Virgin, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* FREE HOUSING As a Night Auditor, you play a critical role in maintaining the camp operations overnight, including serving as the primary point of contact for guests during your shift, and assisting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Accountant Bookkeeper

🏛️ Red Rock Tax & Consulting Llc

📍 Hurricane, UT

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for an Accountant/ Bookkeeper to join our team! You will be responsible for preparing and analyzing financial records for our clients. Responsibilities: * Prepare and examine ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Call Center Sales Advisor

🏛️ USHEALTH Advisors (SCH-UT)

📍 Washington, UT

💰 $106,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're Growing! Our clients are looking for viable alternatives to their current benefit programs and as a result of current economic conditions, the demand for our products and services has never ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Sales Representative

🏛️ RISE Financial

📍 Washington, UT

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The RISE Team is looking for a hard-working, self-disciplined, charismatic, fun-loving new teammate to fill an entry-level B2B outside sales role in a new territory. A traditional sales background or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

St George News Beat

St George News Beat

St George, UT
ABOUT

With St George News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

