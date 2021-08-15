Hiring Now: These roles are open in Hilo

(HILO, HI) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Hilo.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hilo:

1. Registered Nurse - Psychiatric - Travel - (Psych RN)

🏛️ American Mobile Healthcare

📍 Hilo, HI

💰 $1,355 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Registered Nurse - Psychiatric - (Psych RN) StartDate: 08/16/2021Available Shifts: 8/12 D/E/N Pay Rate: $1230.15 - 1355.68 This outstanding Behavioral Health unit, based in exciting Hilo ...

2. Warehouse Order Selector - Start at $15.65/Hour + $1,500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Freshpoint - Kailua-Kona, HI - Warehouse Order Selector

📍 Hilo, HI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FRESHPOINT IS NOW HIRING Warehouse Order Selectors in Kailua-Kona, HI Pay Starts at $15.65/Hour $1,500 Sign On Bonus Full Benefits Package Including Medical/Dental/Vision/Life & More About Freshpoint

3. Counter Sales Rep

🏛️ Hertz Corporation

📍 Hilo, HI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

General Responsibilities As a Customer Service & Sales Associate , you will be interacting with Hertz rental car customers who come to the counter in order to process their rental. You will not only ...

4. Carpenter Residential Light Commercial

🏛️ Carlson Homes Inc

📍 Hilo, HI

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Must be able to perform all aspects of residential construction from form to finish. Must be drug free, have tools and reliable transportation with drivers license and be dependable. Company ...

5. Travel Vascular Interventional Technician - $2,100 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Hilo, HI

💰 $2,100 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Vascular Interventional Technician for a travel job in Hilo, Hawaii. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Vascular Interventional Technician * Discipline

6. HI - ER RN - $70.06 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Hilo, HI

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ER RN. 28 bed department that includes 4 trauma bays, 2 behavior health rooms and 22 cardiac monitor rooms.Fast paced, fast patient turnover and team oriented environment. Shift: Varied - Candidate ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,133 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Hilo, HI

💰 $2,133 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Hilo, Hawaii. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department * Discipline ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,016 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Hilo, HI

💰 $2,016 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Hilo, Hawaii. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit * Discipline ...

9. HI-RN Behavioral Health - $44.58 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Hilo, HI

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coordinates nursing care for patients with behavioral health issues. Participates in patient and family teaching. Administrates medications and treatment. Uses EMR, Meditech.2 years experience in ...

10. Receptionist and "Customer service representative"

🏛️ BCforward

📍 Hilo, HI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title/Position: Receptionist Job Duration: 3+months Pay Rate: $17.60/hr Job Location: Hilo Hawaii 96720 Duties: * Greet and direct visitors in office. * Operate multi-line telephone system to ...