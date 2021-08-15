Job alert: These Roseau jobs are accepting applications

(ROSEAU, MN) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Roseau.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Roseau:

1. Physician / Internal Medicine - Emergency Medicine / Minnesota / Locum tenens / $90/Hour ER Physi...

🏛️ Locum Life..

📍 Roseau, MN

💰 $90 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details: * Pay Rate: $90 * Qualifications: MD/DO EM * All Boards accepted * MN License * MN DEA * ACLS, ATLS * Stroke Certification * Facility: A General Medical and Surgical Hospital * Schedule

2. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,286 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Roseau, MN

💰 $2,286 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aequor Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Roseau, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * ...

3. Assembler 2nd Shift | Polaris- New Pay Rates Up To $19.44/hr. $2,250 Sign-on Bonus!

🏛️ polaris

📍 Roseau, MN

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Enjoy 4-day workweeks at Polaris in Roseau, MN! Doherty Staffing Solutions is partnering with Polaris, an industry-leading powersports manufacturer, located in Roseau, MN. We are seeking candidates ...

4. Med-surg Adult 7a-7p 13 Weeks 190079

🏛️ TLC Nursing

📍 Roseau, MN

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION Registered Nurse (RN) Company Overview Job Summary No travel experience is necessary, though we do require that you have at least 1 year of working experience. Certifications/licenses ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Swift, MN

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

6. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2218 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Roseau, MN

💰 $2,218 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Roseau, MN. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 10/25/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,010 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Roseau, MN

💰 $2,010 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Roseau, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 10/25/2021

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Swift, MN

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Swift, MN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

10. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Swift, MN

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...