Hiring Now: These roles are open in Moab

(MOAB, UT) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Moab companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Moab:

1. Lead Cashier/Supervisor

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $17-$20 / hr. + an additional 12% premium pay** + monthly bonus potential, Career opportunities and growth potential! **Premium pay subject to end 9/9/21 Shift: This is a full-time job ...

2. Sr. Housekeeper - $22/hr

🏛️ Vacasa, LLC

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOIN OUR GROWING TEAM! Why Vacasa We started with just one home and an idea: to bring homeowners and renters together with smart technology and caring local teams. Today, we're the largest full ...

3. Elementary Teacher

🏛️ Moab Charter School

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Moab Charter School is seeking classroom teachers beginning August 2021. If you are an adventurous person who loves curriculum integration and collaboration, then Moab Charter School is the place for ...

4. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

5. General Manager

🏛️ Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa, a Noble House Resort

📍 Gateway, CO

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Discover a place where wonder, adventure and relaxation meet. Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa is rests on 180 acres in the red rock canyons of western Colorado. Amenities include lodging, dining, UTV ...

6. Assistant General Manager

🏛️ Vacasa, LLC

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $58,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Vacasa We started with just one home and an idea: to bring homeowners and renters together with smart technology and caring local teams. Today, we're the largest full-service vacation rental ...

7. Guest Transportation Driver

🏛️ Noble House Hotels and Resorts

📍 Gateway, CO

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Responsible for guest transportation both leisure and group. Works closely with Sales & Marketing, Front Desk and Adventure Services to ensure seamless guest transportation. * Monitor and ...

8. OTR Truck Driver

🏛️ Roehl Transport, Inc.

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS Benefits: * $1,200+ per week * Pay Accelerators - earn up to 8 cents MORE per mile for your experience * Brand-new, modern equipment * Top pay & home time

9. CDL A Truck Driver Needed!

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers for Dedicated Round Trip Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated Regional CDL-A Reefer Drivers: * $0.58-$0.63 CPM - Based on experience * Minimum Weekly Pay Guarantee - Ask a ...

10. CDL-A Truck Drivers - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $96,564 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$1,466-$1,857 Weekly PAY $76,232-$96,564 Annually Top CPM: 0.5 Effective Pay / Mile: $0.774 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED HOMETIME: 1.5 Day Per Week DEDICATED ACCOUNT Family Dollar is based out of Saint ...