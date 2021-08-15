Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medway, ME

Job alert: These Medway jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Medway Post
Medway Post
 7 days ago

(MEDWAY, ME) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Medway.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Medway:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTjIw_0bSOHEmB00

1. Physician / Optometrist / Maine / Locum or Permanent / Optometrist Job

🏛️ Acuity Professional Placement Solutions

📍 Patten, ME

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Location: Patten, Maine * Type: Direct Hire * Job #941 Optometrist / Outpatient We are seeking a qualified Optometrist for an immediate opening in Millinocket and Brownville, Maine! The Optometrist ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Lincoln, ME

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Lincoln, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08/30/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,393 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lincoln, ME

💰 $2,393 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Lincoln, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2376 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lincoln, ME

💰 $2,376 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Lincoln, ME. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Medway, ME

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Optometrists - 3 needed

🏛️ Placements USA LLC

📍 Millinocket, ME

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Optometrists - 3 needed THE LOCATIONS: Houlton, Millinocket / Patten or Brownville, Maine Permanent/full time We have two excellent, full time opportunities available for optometrists to join our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Family Practice Physician Outpatient Only Practitioner - Physicians Only Apply - Perm

🏛️ ESR Healthcare

📍 Lincoln, ME

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Family Practice Physician Outpatient Only Practitioner practice is seeking a qualified physician for Lincoln, ME. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD

Click Here to Apply Now

8. OTR Truck Driver

🏛️ Qualey Ranch Inc./JM Qualey Trucking

📍 Sherman, ME

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Small family based trucking company seeking dependable and motivated Class A Drivers for over the road. *$0.65 Per Mile, All Miles *Home most weekends *Paid Vacation & Holidays *Extra Stop Pay

Click Here to Apply Now

9. RN / Registered Nurse Job in Lincoln, Maine

🏛️ MAS Medical

📍 Lincoln, ME

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MAS Medical Staffing is looking for experienced and compassionate Registered Nurses (RN) to provide excellent care throughout Maine. We provide Per Diem staffing services to many nursing homes and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,376 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lincoln, ME

💰 $2,376 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Lincoln, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Medway Post

Medway Post

Medway, ME
8
Followers
269
Post
608
Views
ABOUT

With Medway Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millinocket, ME
City
Brownville, ME
State
Maine State
City
Houlton, ME
City
Patten, ME
City
Medway, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#Optometrist#Club Staffing Lincoln#Physical Therapist#Totalmed Staffing#Placements Usa Llc#Millinocket Patten#Esr Healthcare#Otr#Driver Qualey Ranch Inc#Rn Registered Nurse Job#Maine Mas Medical#Mas Medical Staffing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy