Job alert: These Medway jobs are accepting applications

(MEDWAY, ME) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Medway.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Medway:

1. Physician / Optometrist / Maine / Locum or Permanent / Optometrist Job

🏛️ Acuity Professional Placement Solutions

📍 Patten, ME

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Location: Patten, Maine * Type: Direct Hire * Job #941 Optometrist / Outpatient We are seeking a qualified Optometrist for an immediate opening in Millinocket and Brownville, Maine! The Optometrist ...

2. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Lincoln, ME

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Lincoln, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08/30/2021

3. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,393 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lincoln, ME

💰 $2,393 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Lincoln, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department * Discipline ...

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2376 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lincoln, ME

💰 $2,376 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Lincoln, ME. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

5. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Medway, ME

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

6. Optometrists - 3 needed

🏛️ Placements USA LLC

📍 Millinocket, ME

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Optometrists - 3 needed THE LOCATIONS: Houlton, Millinocket / Patten or Brownville, Maine Permanent/full time We have two excellent, full time opportunities available for optometrists to join our ...

7. Family Practice Physician Outpatient Only Practitioner - Physicians Only Apply - Perm

🏛️ ESR Healthcare

📍 Lincoln, ME

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Family Practice Physician Outpatient Only Practitioner practice is seeking a qualified physician for Lincoln, ME. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD

8. OTR Truck Driver

🏛️ Qualey Ranch Inc./JM Qualey Trucking

📍 Sherman, ME

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Small family based trucking company seeking dependable and motivated Class A Drivers for over the road. *$0.65 Per Mile, All Miles *Home most weekends *Paid Vacation & Holidays *Extra Stop Pay

9. RN / Registered Nurse Job in Lincoln, Maine

🏛️ MAS Medical

📍 Lincoln, ME

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MAS Medical Staffing is looking for experienced and compassionate Registered Nurses (RN) to provide excellent care throughout Maine. We provide Per Diem staffing services to many nursing homes and ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,376 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lincoln, ME

💰 $2,376 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Lincoln, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department