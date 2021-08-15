Job alert: These jobs are open in Eden

(EDEN, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Eden.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Eden:

1. Ast.Manager

🏛️ VISHOM INC

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assist in providing day-to-day leadership and direction by maximizing financial returns, driving development of people, creating and maintaining a unique guest experience, executing on brand ...

2. Central Texas Primary Care

🏛️ The Medicus Firm

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Practice-Without OB opening in Brady, Texas. This and other physician jobs brought to you by DocCafe.com CENTRAL TEXAS Primary Care Opportunity $300,000+ Annual Income Potential * Competitive ...

3. Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ Farmers District Office

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking to start a sales career or break into the insurance industry? We want highly motivated and determined job seekers to APPLY TODAY . No matter your sales experience, we'll invest in ...

4. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Eden, TX

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Eden, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

5. Quality Engineer

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Mereta, TX

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kelly Outsourcing & Consulting Group (KellyOCG), a managed solution provider and business unit of Kelly Services, Inc., is currently seeking a Quality Engineer for a long-term engagement at one of ...

6. Commercial Team Truck Driver Jobs: Earn up to 80 CPM!

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

7. Dedicated CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Eden, TX

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

8. CDL-A Local Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Eden, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

9. Licensed Vocational Nurse - LVN - Correctional Facility

🏛️ CareerStaff Unlimited

📍 Eden, TX

💰 $1,287 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Vocational Nurse - LVN - Correctional Facility CareerStaff Unlimited is looking to hire experienced Vocational Nurses for a correctional facility located in Eden, TX ! Qualified candidates ...