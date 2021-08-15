Cancel
Rochester, NY

Job alert: These Rochester jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Rochester News Flash
Rochester News Flash
 7 days ago

(ROCHESTER, NY) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Rochester.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Rochester:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNvny_0bSOHC0j00

1. CDL Flatbed Truck Driver - Home Daily + Average $1,250-$1,840/Week

🏛️ Trans-SBQ - Local Flatbed Drivers

📍 Bergen, NY

💰 $1,840 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers! Home Daily - $1,250 - $1,840 Weekly Avg - Excellent Benefits We at Trans-SBQ strive for balance and excellence in all that we do. A strong and healthy work ...

2. Mid-Senior Java Developer

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Rochester, NY

💰 $75 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Jobot Job is hosted by: Gordon Gunn Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary: $50 - $75 per hour A bit about us: A company using Data ...

3. Appointment Setter - Consultant - Hiring This Week

🏛️ WCPS of SoCal

📍 Henrietta, NY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you are interested in working with an amazing team, with full training from the ground up, weekly pay, and flexible hours, read below. We are looking to hire 3 new team members by the end of this ...

4. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Sales

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 Webster, NY

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $21.90/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

5. Entry Level Electronic Assembler

🏛️ Yoh, A Day & Zimmermann Company

📍 Rochester, NY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Entry Level Electronic Assemblers needed with PAID TRAINING starting on September 2nd! This is a 12- 18 month contract opportunity with Yoh's client located in Henrietta, NY. The Big Picture - Top ...

6. Accounts Payable Associate

🏛️ AP Professionals of Rochester

📍 Rochester, NY

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Accounts Payable Associate is a temporary opportunity paying between $18 & $19/hr. The company is looking for someone to process, coordinate, and verify invoices, along with responding to vendor ...

7. Senior Personnel Clerk - Monroe Community Hospital, prov

🏛️ Monroe County, NY

📍 Rochester, NY

💰 $36,089 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior Personnel Clerk - Monroe Community Hospital, prov You are viewing a single job/exam. Click here to view the full list of current opportunities Location: Rochester, NY Name: Senior Personnel ...

8. In-Store Food Demonstration Team Manager - Hiring Now

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Rochester, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

9. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Rochester, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

10. Customer Service Associate at Naan-Tastic Victor

🏛️ Eli Bell

📍 Victor, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Naan-Tastic Indian Grill in Victor, NY is looking for one customer service associate to join our 5 person strong team. Our ideal candidate is attentive, ambitious, and engaged. Responsibilities

