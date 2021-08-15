Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Duluth, MN) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. REMOTE Mortgage Underwriter Lead

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REMOTE Mortgage Underwriter Lead Job Title: Lead Mortgage Underwriter Job Location: -100% REMOTE- but must be MN current resident. Job Salary: $90k-$120k + 401k with up to 6% company match + PTO ...

2. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

4. Call Center Representative - Twin Ports

🏛️ Financial Recovery Services

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING: Full-time Collections Customer Service Representatives (CSR) - in Superior ,WI This is NOT a work from home job. · Pay: $15 - 18 per hour, depending on qualifications. · Benefits include ...

5. Data Entry Specialist - TEMPORARILY REMOTE

🏛️ Mary Kraft Staffing and HR Solutions

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking junior-level Data Entry - insurance claims processors. TEMPORARILY REMOTE Many opportunities available, training is paid and opportunities for advancement! Are you the type of person who ...

6. Road Mechanic

🏛️ Herc-U-Lift, Inc.

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Herc-U-Lift, Inc. is seeking a Remote Road Mechanic to join our service team in efforts to service customers in the Duluth-Superior area. This is a fast-paced position that needs an experienced, take ...

7. SALES REPRESENTATIVE 100% WORK FROM HOME

🏛️ Symmetry Financial - The Savanna Lehman Agency

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full-Time First Year Potential $80,000-180,000+. Part-time available to start. Work from Home. 100% Remote Work. NO Cold Calls. WARM LEADS available. Extensive training & private mentoring provided

8. Online Middle School Reading Educator (Remote)

🏛️ Varsity Tutors

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#[remote_location] Online Middle School Reading Class Educator/Instructor About Varsity TutorsWe are revolutionizing the way the world learns.Our mission is simple: to help people learn! Varsity Tutors ...

9. Reviewer/Tasker - Superior, WI

🏛️ One Federal Solution

📍 Superior, WI

💰 $300 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Undisclosed Job Location SNAP Superior - Superior, WI Remote Type N/A Position Type Contractor Education Level Undisclosed Salary Range Undisclosed Travel Percentage Undisclosed Job ...