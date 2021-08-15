Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duluth, MN

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Posted by 
Duluth Updates
Duluth Updates
 7 days ago

(Duluth, MN) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycPH1_0bSOHB8000

1. REMOTE Mortgage Underwriter Lead

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REMOTE Mortgage Underwriter Lead Job Title: Lead Mortgage Underwriter Job Location: -100% REMOTE- but must be MN current resident. Job Salary: $90k-$120k + 401k with up to 6% company match + PTO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Call Center Representative - Twin Ports

🏛️ Financial Recovery Services

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING: Full-time Collections Customer Service Representatives (CSR) - in Superior ,WI This is NOT a work from home job. · Pay: $15 - 18 per hour, depending on qualifications. · Benefits include ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Data Entry Specialist - TEMPORARILY REMOTE

🏛️ Mary Kraft Staffing and HR Solutions

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking junior-level Data Entry - insurance claims processors. TEMPORARILY REMOTE Many opportunities available, training is paid and opportunities for advancement! Are you the type of person who ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Road Mechanic

🏛️ Herc-U-Lift, Inc.

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Herc-U-Lift, Inc. is seeking a Remote Road Mechanic to join our service team in efforts to service customers in the Duluth-Superior area. This is a fast-paced position that needs an experienced, take ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. SALES REPRESENTATIVE 100% WORK FROM HOME

🏛️ Symmetry Financial - The Savanna Lehman Agency

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full-Time First Year Potential $80,000-180,000+. Part-time available to start. Work from Home. 100% Remote Work. NO Cold Calls. WARM LEADS available. Extensive training & private mentoring provided

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Online Middle School Reading Educator (Remote)

🏛️ Varsity Tutors

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#[remote_location] Online Middle School Reading Class Educator/Instructor About Varsity TutorsWe are revolutionizing the way the world learns.Our mission is simple: to help people learn! Varsity Tutors ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Reviewer/Tasker - Superior, WI

🏛️ One Federal Solution

📍 Superior, WI

💰 $300 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Undisclosed Job Location SNAP Superior - Superior, WI Remote Type N/A Position Type Contractor Education Level Undisclosed Salary Range Undisclosed Travel Percentage Undisclosed Job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Duluth Updates

Duluth Updates

Duluth, MN
50
Followers
182
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Duluth Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Remotely#Remote Work#Work From Home#Al#Sc#Sd#Spanish#Az Co#Csr#Data Entry Specialist#Mary Kraft Staffing#Herc U Lift Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy