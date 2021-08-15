Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Craig

(CRAIG, MT) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Craig.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Craig:

1. Account Manager

🏛️ Lamar Advertising Company

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Don't you find it helpful when interstate signs tell you exactly when to exit for food, gas, or lodging? Would you like to help businesses stand out on the road? If so, we'd love to have you join our ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. McDonald's Crew Memeber

🏛️ McDonald's

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

See a day in the life of a Crew Team Member at McDonald's Requirements: We believe in letting you do you. If you're looking for a part-time job that supports your full-time ambition, you've come to ...

4. Teller Supervisor

🏛️ Intrepid Credit Union

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $52,440 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Announcement POSITION: Teller Supervisor TYPE OF POSITION: Full-Time Exempt ANNUAL SALARY RANGE: $34,473.60 - $52,440.00 INTREPID CREDIT UNION DESCRIPTION: At Intrepid Credit Union we deliver ...

5. Mechanic

🏛️ Great Divide Ski Area

📍 Marysville, MT

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mechanic * Great Divide Ski Area Marysville, MT 59640 * Full-time * Season: Year Round Company Description Great Divide Ski Area is a community-based ski area located less than 30 miles northwest of ...

6. Grill, Wheelbarrow, Furniture Assembler

🏛️ NW SERVICE ENTERPRISES INC

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Job Location Helena, MT - Helena, MT Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $18.00 - $25.00 Hourly Travel Percentage Negligible Job Shift Day Job Category ...

7. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $1,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Helena, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline: Therapy

8. Co-Mountain Manager

🏛️ Great Divide Ski Area

📍 Marysville, MT

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Co-Mountain Manager * Great Divide Ski Area Marysville, MT 59640 * Full-time * Season: Year Round Company Description Great Divide Ski Area is a community-based ski area located less than 30 miles ...

9. Cricket Wireless Retail Store Manager

🏛️ Wireless Revolution

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Every day, our Store Managers run all aspects of our retail business including, but not limited to, on the floor sales, business operations, outside marketing, customer service and retention ...

10. Travel RN (Medical Surgical) - Up To $3,899 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $3,899 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel Medical-Surgical Assignments Pay Up To $3,899 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Medical ...