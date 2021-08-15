Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Craig, MT

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Craig

Posted by 
Craig News Beat
Craig News Beat
 7 days ago

(CRAIG, MT) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Craig.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Craig:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bSOHAFH00

1. Account Manager

🏛️ Lamar Advertising Company

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Don't you find it helpful when interstate signs tell you exactly when to exit for food, gas, or lodging? Would you like to help businesses stand out on the road? If so, we'd love to have you join our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. McDonald's Crew Memeber

🏛️ McDonald's

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

See a day in the life of a Crew Team Member at McDonald's Requirements: We believe in letting you do you. If you're looking for a part-time job that supports your full-time ambition, you've come to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Teller Supervisor

🏛️ Intrepid Credit Union

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $52,440 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Announcement POSITION: Teller Supervisor TYPE OF POSITION: Full-Time Exempt ANNUAL SALARY RANGE: $34,473.60 - $52,440.00 INTREPID CREDIT UNION DESCRIPTION: At Intrepid Credit Union we deliver ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Mechanic

🏛️ Great Divide Ski Area

📍 Marysville, MT

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mechanic * Great Divide Ski Area Marysville, MT 59640 * Full-time * Season: Year Round Company Description Great Divide Ski Area is a community-based ski area located less than 30 miles northwest of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Grill, Wheelbarrow, Furniture Assembler

🏛️ NW SERVICE ENTERPRISES INC

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Job Location Helena, MT - Helena, MT Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $18.00 - $25.00 Hourly Travel Percentage Negligible Job Shift Day Job Category ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $1,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Helena, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline: Therapy

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Co-Mountain Manager

🏛️ Great Divide Ski Area

📍 Marysville, MT

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Co-Mountain Manager * Great Divide Ski Area Marysville, MT 59640 * Full-time * Season: Year Round Company Description Great Divide Ski Area is a community-based ski area located less than 30 miles ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Cricket Wireless Retail Store Manager

🏛️ Wireless Revolution

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Every day, our Store Managers run all aspects of our retail business including, but not limited to, on the floor sales, business operations, outside marketing, customer service and retention ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel RN (Medical Surgical) - Up To $3,899 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $3,899 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel Medical-Surgical Assignments Pay Up To $3,899 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Medical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Craig News Beat

Craig News Beat

Craig, MT
6
Followers
187
Post
285
Views
ABOUT

With Craig News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Craig, MT
City
Marysville, MT
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intrepid Travel#U S Economy#Retail Business#Mcdonald#Crew Team#Full Time Exempt#Intrepid Credit Union#Intrepid Credit Union#Mt Helena#Med Travelers Helena#Store Managers#Totalmed Helena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy