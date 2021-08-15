Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Job alert: These jobs are open in St. Louis

St. Louis Today
 7 days ago

(ST. LOUIS, MO) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these St. Louis companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in St. Louis:


1. Packaging Operator Immediate Hire - 108045

🏛️ Allied OneSource

📍 Fenton, MO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Are you looking for a full-time opportunity with a reputable company? Are you interested in upward mobility? * Fenton, MO / 7:30 am - 4:00 pm / Monday - Friday * Salary: $16 - $20 per hour Packaging ...

2. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Thome Plumbing Co.

📍 Chesterfield, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Thome Plumbing Co. in Wildwood, MO is actively seeking an efficient full-time Customer Service Representative to provide excellent customer service and office support. Do you enjoy working with a ...

3. Customer Service and Sales Support Representative

🏛️ UNITED CARPET

📍 Hazelwood, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

United Carpet is a fast paced, growing Flooring Company servicing the Greater St. Louis area. We offer our employees the best of both worlds with a small company working environment plus the ...

4. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Cahokia, IL

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Cahokia, IL

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

6. St. Louis Corporate Office - Administrative Support Specialist

🏛️ KEI Outdoors

📍 Clayton, MO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: Company Background Kampgrounds Enterprises, Inc is a third-generation family business in the Outdoor Hospitality sector with a long history of owning and operating award-winning ...

7. Sales Representative

🏛️ LeafGuard

📍 Maryland Heights, MO

💰 $118,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representatives Needed! Same Day Hire! W2 Employee! LeafGuard is hiring Sales Representatives. We need Sales Representatives to run pre-set warm leads. No cold calling, no door to door knocking ...

8. Executive Sales Consultant

🏛️ TrueWinds Consulting LLC

📍 Chesterfield, MO

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Executive Sales Consultant We provide cloud-based solutions and custom software consulting services throughout the U.S., Canada, and Australia. Our solutions are mission-critical business operations ...

9. Inbound Order Processor

🏛️ OneSource Solutions

📍 Maryland Heights, MO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Us : OneSource Solutions is a free concierge service that assists new homeowners nationwide with setting up their new home service connections like Phone, TV, Internet, Gas, Water, Electric and ...

10. IT Department Manager

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Ballwin, MO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you a professional with experience in IT leadership looking to join a dynamic expanding team? Apply now to help drive our growth! IT Department Manager Responsibilities: * Ready to use an ...

