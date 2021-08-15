Get hired! Job openings in and around Au Gres

(AU GRES, MI) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Au Gres companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Au Gres:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Tawas City, MI

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

2. Warehouse Worker

🏛️ Trillium

📍 Standish, MI

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Trillium Staffing is recruiting for Warehouse Workers in Standish, Michigan. This is a long term opportunity with the possibility of advancement within the company. Starting pay is $12/hour and could ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,486 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Tawas City, MI

💰 $2,486 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Tawas City, Michigan. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,335 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Tawas City, MI

💰 $2,335 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Tawas City, Michigan. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Tawas City, MI

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Tawas City, MI

💰 $12,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Dedicated Truck Drivers Home Weekly or Daily - $1,000 Transition Bonus! Multiple Routes Available! Get Seated Fast! Don't Wait, Apply Now! Top-Paying CDL A Job Opportunities: * Choose U.S

7. Class A CDL Driver Home Weekly

🏛️ BRK Trucking

📍 Standish, MI

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Class A CDL drivers with a minimum of 6 months experience for a home weekly dedicated position! * Annual expected earnings $60,000-$80,000 (Guaranteed $1000.00/week) * Annual expected ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Tawas City, MI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

9. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Tawas City, MI

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every Other Weekend - Earn Up to $220,000/Year

🏛️ Capitol Trucking

📍 Tawas City, MI

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking CDL-A Lease Purchase Drivers! Earn up to $220,000 Annually Based on Experience Lease Purchase with 85% success rate. We teach you to run the business! Pay & Benefits: * Personalized dispatch ...