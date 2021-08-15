Cancel
Huntsville, AL

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Huntsville

Huntsville Digest
Huntsville Digest
 7 days ago

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Huntsville.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Huntsville:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bSOH6nc00

1. CDL-A Driver - Home Daily - Earn $1200+

🏛️ Nationwide-Express

📍 Toney, AL

💰 $1,200 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Driver will be pulling containers in or out of the rail yard in Huntsville, AL and delivering loads within a 125ml radius in Tennessee. Driver will be hauling hazardous materials which will require X ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Director of Land Acquisition

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Huntsville, AL

💰 $135,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Come and join a full lifecycle Real Estate and Construction Company seeking a qualified and experienced Land Acquisition specialist for the Alabama market! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Matt Desiderio ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - Progressive Care Unit - $2,317 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Huntsville, AL

💰 $2,317 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN Progressive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Huntsville, Alabama. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Progressive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sales Representative

🏛️ LeafGuard

📍 Mooresville, AL

💰 $118,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representatives Needed! Same Day Hire! W2 Employee! LeafGuard is hiring Sales Representatives. We need Sales Representatives to run pre-set warm leads. No cold calling, no door to door knocking ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. District Manager- AUS- Decatur, AL

🏛️ Aramark

📍 Decatur, AL

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Responsibilities/Essential Functions: Develops and maintains client relationships with Key Customers to grow base business and improve retention of account base. Engages with sales to pitch new ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. YARD DRIVER / JOCKEY - $25 Per Hour

🏛️ Premier Transportation

📍 Huntsville, AL

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GREAT LOCAL WORK! GREAT PAY PACKAGE! $25 PER HOUR Take just a few minutes... APPLY DIRECTLY ON OUR LINK BELOW EAT and SLEEP at YOUR OWN HOME! HAVE A PREDICTABLE WORK SCHEDULE! Premier Transportation ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. IT Client Support Specialist

🏛️ Experis

📍 Madison, AL

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: IT Client Support Specialist Start-Date: ASAP Pay rate $22.00hr on W2. Contract Length: Thru June 2022 Location: Huntsville, AL JOB SUMMARY: IT Client Support Specialist deploy and support the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Community Services Intake Worker (Temporary)

🏛️ Community Action Partnership Huntsville/Madison & Limestone Counties Inc.

📍 Huntsville, AL

💰 $843 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Community Services Intake Worker (Temporary) COMMUNITY ACTION PARTNERSHIP HUNTSVILLE/MADISON & LIMESTONE COUNTIES INC. CLOSING DATE: August 21, 2021 BEGINNING SALARY: $843.17 (Bi-weekly) (Negotibale ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Business office support specialist

🏛️ University of WisconsinMadison

📍 Madison, AL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Summary: The Waisman Center is dedicated to the advancement of knowledge about human development, developmental disabilities, and neurodegenerative diseases. One of 15 centers of its kind in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Huntsville, AL

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

With Huntsville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

