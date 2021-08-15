Hiring Now: These roles are open in Wadena

(WADENA, MN) Companies in Wadena are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Wadena:

1. CNC Machinist III -- 1st Shift

🏛️ Continental Engineering & Manufacturing

📍 Frazee, MN

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary The Horizontal CNC Set-Up/Operator III will be in charge of set-up, editing and operating Doosan Horizontal Machining Centers. This position sets up new and repeat jobs, instructs ...

2. Entry level through Level 4 DC Power Technicians

🏛️ Power Product Services, Inc.

📍 Perham, MN

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Power Product Services is looking for entry level and experienced DC power technicians in the Midwest markets. Mechanical and electrical experience preferred. Clean driving record required. Company ...

3. Direct Support Professionals

🏛️ Artesian Homes

📍 Motley, MN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Artesian Homes AFC is looking for caring individuals to join our team of Direct Support Professionals. The Direct Support Professionals are responsible for the physical care and emotional support of ...

4. $13 pr HR -PT Essential Merchandiser-Wadena , MN

🏛️ Strategic Retail Solutions

📍 Wadena, MN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Reset Merchandiser Flexible Mon- Friday daytime hours, Great add on & can easily be worked in with other work commitments. Strategic Retail Solutions LLC is a leading retail merchandising ...

5. Store Manager

🏛️ Holiday Stationstores

📍 Wadena, MN

💰 $25,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

In 2017, Holiday Stationstores became part of Circle K. About us Our mission at Circle K is to make people's lives a little easier every day. Our global family of 130,000 people in over 16,000 stores ...

6. CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant)

🏛️ Greenwood Connections

📍 Wadena, MN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job details Salary $16.60-20.10 an hour Job Type Full-time Part-time Number of hires for this role 2 Qualifications * High school or equivalent (Preferred) * CNA (Preferred) * CPR Certification ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $90k/Year + $8.5k Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - North Dakota

📍 Perham, MN

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $90,000/Year + $8,500 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

8. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Bertha, MN

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Average $45,000-$75,000/Year + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ J.B. Hunt - Straight Truck

📍 Frazee, MN

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Straight Truck Driving Jobs With J.B. Hunt! Average up to $75,000/year with Excellent Benefits! At J.B. Hunt, we continue to grow and successfully serve a demanding customer base by adding diversity ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $2,071 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Wadena, MN

💰 $2,071 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Skilled Nursing Facility for a travel nursing job in Wadena, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Skilled Nursing Facility * Discipline ...