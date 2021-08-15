Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wadena, MN

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Wadena

Posted by 
Wadena Journal
Wadena Journal
 7 days ago

(WADENA, MN) Companies in Wadena are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Wadena:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bSOH42A00

1. CNC Machinist III -- 1st Shift

🏛️ Continental Engineering & Manufacturing

📍 Frazee, MN

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary The Horizontal CNC Set-Up/Operator III will be in charge of set-up, editing and operating Doosan Horizontal Machining Centers. This position sets up new and repeat jobs, instructs ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry level through Level 4 DC Power Technicians

🏛️ Power Product Services, Inc.

📍 Perham, MN

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Power Product Services is looking for entry level and experienced DC power technicians in the Midwest markets. Mechanical and electrical experience preferred. Clean driving record required. Company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Direct Support Professionals

🏛️ Artesian Homes

📍 Motley, MN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Artesian Homes AFC is looking for caring individuals to join our team of Direct Support Professionals. The Direct Support Professionals are responsible for the physical care and emotional support of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. $13 pr HR -PT Essential Merchandiser-Wadena , MN

🏛️ Strategic Retail Solutions

📍 Wadena, MN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Reset Merchandiser Flexible Mon- Friday daytime hours, Great add on & can easily be worked in with other work commitments. Strategic Retail Solutions LLC is a leading retail merchandising ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Store Manager

🏛️ Holiday Stationstores

📍 Wadena, MN

💰 $25,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

In 2017, Holiday Stationstores became part of Circle K. About us Our mission at Circle K is to make people's lives a little easier every day. Our global family of 130,000 people in over 16,000 stores ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant)

🏛️ Greenwood Connections

📍 Wadena, MN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job details Salary $16.60-20.10 an hour Job Type Full-time Part-time Number of hires for this role 2 Qualifications * High school or equivalent (Preferred) * CNA (Preferred) * CPR Certification ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $90k/Year + $8.5k Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - North Dakota

📍 Perham, MN

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $90,000/Year + $8,500 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Bertha, MN

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Average $45,000-$75,000/Year + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ J.B. Hunt - Straight Truck

📍 Frazee, MN

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Straight Truck Driving Jobs With J.B. Hunt! Average up to $75,000/year with Excellent Benefits! At J.B. Hunt, we continue to grow and successfully serve a demanding customer base by adding diversity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $2,071 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Wadena, MN

💰 $2,071 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Skilled Nursing Facility for a travel nursing job in Wadena, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Skilled Nursing Facility * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Wadena Journal

Wadena Journal

Wadena, MN
31
Followers
233
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wadena Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wadena, MN
City
Perham, MN
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Cnc Machinist Iii#Power Product Services#Artesian Homes Afc#Retail Solutions Llc#Cdl#Onestaff Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

Maryland Gains 12,400 Jobs in July While Unemployment Rate Decreased

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) -- On Friday, The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released updated state jobs and unemployment data. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 12,400 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 6.0% in July. This is the fifteenth month of consecutive job growth...
Labor IssuesOccupational Health Safety

OSHA Updates Guidance on Protecting Unvaccinated Workers

An updated guidance was issued by the U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA in order to help employers protect workers from the coronavirus. The guidance reflects developments in science and data, including the CDC’s updated COVID-19 guidance issued July 27. The updated guidance, however, expands information on appropriate measures for protecting workers in higher-risk work places with mixed-vaccination status workers. This mainly includes industries such as manufacturing, meat, seafood and poultry processing, high-volume and retail grocery and agricultural processing. This is often prolonged due to close contact with others.
Economytheeastcountygazette.com

Extended Unemployment Benefits Ends Next Month. What to do?

The extended care act is expiring on September 6. This means the following three extended unemployment benefits will not be active:. ✅Pandemic Emergency Unemployment assistance (PUA). ✅Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC). ✅Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC). But WAIT. Don’t be disheartened. These extended schemes have got some clauses that make...
Riley County, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Jobless rate in Riley County continues to rise

Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.8 percent in July. This was an increase from 3.7 percent in June and a decrease from 6.6 percent in July 2020.
Maryland StateWBOC

Md. Gained 12.4K Jobs and Unemployment Rate Decreased to 6% in July

ANNAPOLIS, Md.- The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday released state jobs and unemployment data. According to preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 12,400 jobs and the unemployment rate fell from 6.2% in June to 6% in July. This is the 15th month of consecutive job growth in Maryland. Since the beginning of 2021, Maryland has gained a total of 50,300 jobs.
Maryland StatePosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland gained 12,400 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 6.0% in July

BALTIMORE, MD—The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday released state jobs and unemployment data. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 12,400 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 6.0% in July. This is the fifteenth month of consecutive job growth in Maryland. Since the beginning of 2021, Maryland has gained a total of 50,300 … Continue reading "Maryland gained 12,400 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 6.0% in July" The post Maryland gained 12,400 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 6.0% in July appeared first on Nottingham MD.

Comments / 0

Community Policy