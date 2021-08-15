Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Cheboygan

(CHEBOYGAN, MI) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Cheboygan companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cheboygan:

1. Registered Nurse - Home Health - 13 Week Contract ($1620/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Cheboygan, MI

💰 $1,620 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for Registered Nurses with experience caring for patients who may be permanently disabled, recovering from major surgery, or suffering from chronic illnesses in the comfort of their own ...

2. Appliance Repair Technician (Cheboygan):Veteran+Military

🏛️ Veteran Staffing Network

📍 Cheboygan, MI

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking a US Veteran, National Guardsman, Reservist, and/or Military Spouse to apply as a Residential Appliance Repair Technician . Repair major Home Appliances in customers' homes. You need a great ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,743 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Cheboygan, MI

💰 $2,743 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aequor Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Cheboygan, Michigan. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

4. Summer Time Positions

🏛️ Mackinaw Mill Creek Camping

📍 Mackinaw City, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SUMMER TIME POSITIONS available for both first job-ever applicants and experienced individuals for Front Desk Reservation, Store Clerk, Cabin Cleaners, and Golf Clubhouse, $10 to $16/hour depending ...

5. BURGER KING CREW MEMBER

🏛️ Northwind Investments, Inc.

📍 Cheboygan, MI

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you enjoy providing friendly, accurate service to customers. Key responsibilities include greeting customers in the restaurant or drive-thru, taking orders, handling payment and thanking customers

6. CDL-A Truck Drivers: Recruiters Standing by 24/7--CALL NOW!

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Cheboygan, MI

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Top-Paying CDL A Job Opportunities: Choose U.S. Xpress and work with the nation's fifth-largest asset-based carrier! * High annual salary * Bonuses available in certain locations. Ask for details

7. Class A CDL Driver Home Weekly

🏛️ BRK Trucking

📍 Cheboygan, MI

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Class A CDL drivers with a minimum of 6 months experience for a home weekly dedicated position! * Annual expected earnings $60,000-$80,000 (Guaranteed $1000.00/week) * Annual expected ...

8. Xpress Delivery Driver

🏛️ Hart Medical Equipment

📍 Cheboygan, MI

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hart Xpress Part-Time Delivery Driver (Gig-Economy Driver) Love to drive and make a difference? Do you want to pay it forward while getting paid? Enjoy helping others? GET PAID to help patients ...

9. Board Certified Behavior Analyst

🏛️ North Arrow Aba LLC

📍 Cheboygan, MI

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

General Information Job Title: Behavior Analyst (BCBA, QBHP, & BCaBA) Job Type: Exempt, Part-Time, & Regular Part-Time Minimum Experience: 2 Years Join Northern Michigan's premier provider of Applied ...

10. Front Desk Agent/ Night Auditor

🏛️ Ram Hospitality Inc

📍 Cheboygan, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Front Desk Agent/ Night Auditor to become a part of our team! You will accommodate patrons, as well as identify areas of improvement to increase efficiency. Responsibilities