Pleasanton, TX

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Pleasanton

Pleasanton News Watch
 7 days ago

(Pleasanton, TX) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Pleasanton are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 San Antonio, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Roadside Assistance

🏛️ Auto Rescue Solutions

📍 San Antonio, TX

💰 $4,000 monthly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a contactless role where you can set your own schedule, be outside, and get paid to help people? Auto Rescue Solutions (ARS) is looking for contractors in your area! We are one of ...

3. Class A CDL - Regional Part-Time Truck Driver

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Pleasanton, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time Regional Van Truckload drivers in this new configuration drive within the region. Earn up to $0.46 per mile* starting pay with a weekly performance pay up to $0.04 per mile and have a ...

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 San Antonio, TX

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

5. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Elmendorf, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

