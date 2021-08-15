Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Crossett

(CROSSETT, AR) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Crossett.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Crossett:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2203.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Crossett, AR

💰 $2,203 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Crossett, AR. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2203 ...

2. Survey crew

🏛️ Bryant Hammett & Associates

📍 Bastrop, LA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bryant Hammett & Associates is searching for a full-time survey crew member. Candidate must: have a general knowledge of surveying and a general knowledge of construction; possess knowledge of ...

3. Accountant/Bookkeeper

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Bastrop, LA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Accountant Advantage Resourcing is looking for an experienced Accountant/Bookkeeper in the Bastrop, La area.This person will process invoices A/P, A/R Collections, sales tax preparation, expenses and ...

4. Sonic Crew Member

🏛️ Sonic

📍 Crossett, AR

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fun. Flexible hours. Great pay. Fantastic people. Professional fulfillment. That uniquely cool SONIC uniform. Can this possibly get any better? YES IT CAN! Like a Grilled Chicken Wrap, the SONIC ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1,831 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Crossett, AR

💰 $1,831 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Crossett, Arkansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

6. Dedicated CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Job in Bastrop, LA

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Bastrop, LA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Dedicated CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Job - Bastrop, Louisiana This job is hiring within 50 miles of Delhi, LA Truck Driver Jobs Delhi LA | Dedicated Flatbed $60,000-year Dedicated ...

7. Sales Associate

🏛️ GPM Investments, LLC

📍 Crossett, AR

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: The Sales Associate is responsible for providing exceptional, fast pace customer service to our customers! Responsibilities: * Greets customers in a friendly manner as they enter the store

8. CDL-A COMPANY DEDICATED TRUCK DRIVING JOBS

🏛️ Dart Transit Company

📍 Crossett, AR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERSBenefits * Higher pay! Earn up to $80k/year * Ask about our POWER LANES! * 99% no-touch freight * Paid orientation * Brand-new fleet of 2022 Peterbilt 579 ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every Other Weekend - Earn Up to $220,000/Year

🏛️ Capitol Trucking

📍 Bastrop, LA

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking CDL-A Lease Purchase Drivers! Earn up to $220,000 Annually Based on Experience Lease Purchase with 85% success rate. We teach you to run the business! Pay & Benefits: * Personalized dispatch ...

10. Class A CDL Regional Driver

🏛️ BRK Trucking

📍 Crossett, AR

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Class A CDL drivers with a minimum of 1 year OTR experience for a Regional (Midwest/Southwest) driving position. (6Months OTR in the last 6 months will be accepted if you have graduated in ...